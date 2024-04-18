Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Circe (4.15 Newbury)
Wasn't up to it in the Oh So Sharp Stakes on her final start at two, but that form has worked out well and an opening mark of 84 looks perfectly fair. The Hannon yard has sent out the winner of this race three times since 2013.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Star Of Affinity (6.00 Exeter)
Shaped as if today's stiffer track would suit on his handicap debut at Plumpton and could prove well treated with Freddie Gingell taking 5lb off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Bass Rock (3.20 Ayr)
Is unbeaten in handicap hurdles at Ayr, winning this race in 2021 and 2022, latterly off a mark 7lb higher than he is here. Should improve from last month's return to hurdles, which came over an inadequate trip in the Morebattle, and can go well with Ryan Mania taking over from a claimer in the saddle.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Bluegrass (1.20 Ayr)
Third behind subsequent Derby winner Desert Crown in the Dante two years ago, he broke the ice over hurdles at Fakenham recently and can maintain the fine run of his stable.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Dunstall Rambler (7.00 Exeter)
Was challenging before coming down at Huntingdon last time and remains dangerous despite a 4lb hike. Jockey Johnny Burke is in excellent form.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Chairmanoftheboard (2.12 Newbury)
Entitled to take a step forward from his reappearance, is suited by soft ground and runs from 5lb below his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Published on 18 April 2024
Last updated 18:12, 18 April 2024
