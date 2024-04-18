Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
18:30 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Circe (4.15 Newbury)

Wasn't up to it in the Oh So Sharp Stakes on her final start at two, but that form has worked out well and an opening mark of 84 looks perfectly fair. The Hannon yard has sent out the winner of this race three times since 2013.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Circe16:15 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Star Of Affinity (6.00 Exeter)

Shaped as if today's stiffer track would suit on his handicap debut at Plumpton and could prove well treated with Freddie Gingell taking 5lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Star Of Affinity18:00 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

The Punt nap

Bass Rock (3.20 Ayr)

Is unbeaten in handicap hurdles at Ayr, winning this race in 2021 and 2022, latterly off a mark 7lb higher than he is here. Should improve from last month's return to hurdles, which came over an inadequate trip in the Morebattle, and can go well with Ryan Mania taking over from a claimer in the saddle.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Bass Rock15:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Speed figures

Bluegrass (1.20 Ayr)

Third behind subsequent Derby winner Desert Crown in the Dante two years ago, he broke the ice over hurdles at Fakenham recently and can maintain the fine run of his stable.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Bluegrass13:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

West Country nap

Dunstall Rambler (7.00 Exeter)

Was challenging before coming down at Huntingdon last time and remains dangerous despite a 4lb hike. Jockey Johnny Burke is in excellent form.
James Stevens

Silk
Dunstall Rambler19:00 Exeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Tom George

Dark horse

Chairmanoftheboard (2.12 Newbury)

Entitled to take a step forward from his reappearance, is suited by soft ground and runs from 5lb below his last winning mark.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Chairmanoftheboard14:12 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Jack Channon

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ayr and Plumpton on Friday  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr  

'He is routinely readied for this meeting' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 18 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:12, 18 April 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers