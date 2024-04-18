Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Circe (4.15 Newbury)

Wasn't up to it in the Oh So Sharp Stakes on her final start at two, but that form has worked out well and an opening mark of 84 looks perfectly fair. The Hannon yard has sent out the winner of this race three times since 2013.

Steffan Edwards

Circe 16:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Star Of Affinity (6.00 Exeter)

Shaped as if today's stiffer track would suit on his handicap debut at Plumpton and could prove well treated with Freddie Gingell taking 5lb off.

Steve Mason

Star Of Affinity 18:00 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Joe Tizzard

The Punt nap

Bass Rock (3.20 Ayr)

Is unbeaten in handicap hurdles at Ayr, winning this race in 2021 and 2022, latterly off a mark 7lb higher than he is here. Should improve from last month's return to hurdles, which came over an inadequate trip in the Morebattle, and can go well with Ryan Mania taking over from a claimer in the saddle.

Harry Wilson

Bass Rock 15:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Speed figures

Bluegrass (1.20 Ayr)

Third behind subsequent Derby winner Desert Crown in the Dante two years ago, he broke the ice over hurdles at Fakenham recently and can maintain the fine run of his stable.

Dave Edwards

Bluegrass 13:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

West Country nap

Dunstall Rambler (7.00 Exeter)

Was challenging before coming down at Huntingdon last time and remains dangerous despite a 4lb hike. Jockey Johnny Burke is in excellent form.

James Stevens

Dunstall Rambler 19:00 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Tom George

Dark horse

Chairmanoftheboard (2.12 Newbury)

Entitled to take a step forward from his reappearance, is suited by soft ground and runs from 5lb below his last winning mark.

Jake Aldrich

Chairmanoftheboard 14:12 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Jack Channon

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

