The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ayr and Plumpton on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Catch Him Derry (2.20 Ayr)

Was a well-supported favourite when winning on his handicap debut at Southwell in January and arguably bettered that form in defeat since. He finished second in the mud at Bangor, pulling 20 lengths clear of the third with stablemate Gwennie May Boy, who is 24lb higher now having won twice since, including a handicap at the Grand National meeting. A 5lb rise for that looks lenient and he can pocket some more prize-money for Dan Skelton.

Macari (2.30 Fontwell)

Massively stepped up on what he'd shown when finishing second behind a subsequent winner at Plumpton in February and duly went one better back there earlier this month, battling back gamely once headed to get the better of a well-supported favourite. The runner-up has won since to give the form some substance and he could still have more to offer.

Bass Rock (3.20 Ayr)

Looked a promising chaser when winning on his debut over fences and finishing second to Grandads Cottage, but form has gone backwards since. He made a satisfactory return to hurdles at Kelso last month, finishing eighth over an inadequate trip in the Morebattle, and should show the benefit of that here. He is unbeaten in handicap hurdles at Ayr, winning this race in 2021 and 2022, latterly off a mark 7lb higher than he is here, and can go well with Ryan Mania taking over from a claimer in the saddle.

