Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr
Bass Rock
In the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (3.20) it is no surprise to see Doddiethegreat a fairly short-priced favourite despite his poor run in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.
Trainer Nicky Henderson was obviously out of sorts at the time, but he'd called Doddiethegreat his festival dark horse and clearly thinks he's well handicapped.
That may prove the case, but Bass Rock is routinely readied for this meeting and is worth taking a chance on each-way, with a couple of firms offering four places.
The eight-year-old was rated 140 when sent off at just 6-1 for the featured handicap chase on this card last season, and while he was beaten when unseating, he did win this race the previous two seasons.
This is more competitive than the two he won, but he has rapidly dropped down the weights and comes here off just 123 – his lowest rating since October 2021 – after a sighter back over hurdles over an inadequate trip at Kelso last month.
Read these next:
'He is routinely readied for this meeting' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ayr and Plumpton on Friday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on 18 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 18 April 2024
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Saturday
- Ayr Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ayr and Plumpton on Friday
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Saturday
- Ayr Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ayr and Plumpton on Friday
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power