Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ayr

3.20 Ayr

In the 2m5½f handicap hurdle (3.20) it is no surprise to see Doddiethegreat a fairly short-priced favourite despite his poor run in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

Trainer Nicky Henderson was obviously out of sorts at the time, but he'd called Doddiethegreat his festival dark horse and clearly thinks he's well handicapped.

That may prove the case, but Bass Rock is routinely readied for this meeting and is worth taking a chance on each-way, with a couple of firms offering four places.

The eight-year-old was rated 140 when sent off at just 6-1 for the featured handicap chase on this card last season, and while he was beaten when unseating, he did win this race the previous two seasons.

This is more competitive than the two he won, but he has rapidly dropped down the weights and comes here off just 123 – his lowest rating since October 2021 – after a sighter back over hurdles over an inadequate trip at Kelso last month.

Bass Rock 15:20 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

