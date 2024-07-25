- More
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Zouzanna (3.00 Ascot)
Wasn't seen to best effect when a beaten favourite at Newmarket last time, but this course-and-distance winner had previously shaped well when chasing home two subsequent winners at Newbury. Holds strong claims down in grade under Oisin Murphy.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Lessay (8.10 Sandown)
Andrew Balding's son of Churchill is down to a fair mark and the step up to a mile could unlock improvement. He's also the only three-year-old in the field.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Waxing Gibbous (4.10 Ascot)
Has improved with each start this season and was unlucky not to double-up when a neck second last time. A return to 1m4f will suit and she can go well for the in-form David Menuisier.
Liam Headd
Newmarket nap
Ejaabiyah (7.50 York)
Bypassed the Irish Oaks to wait for this opportunity and Roger Varian's filly has impressed on the Limekilns of late.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Karmology (7.50 York)
Clocked a good time under a big weight in a handicap over course and distance recently and may be the value against a short-priced well-regarded filly on her step up to Listed company.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
The Coffee Pod (8.20 York)
Impressive winner over course and distance two weeks ago. Up 5lb for that but should go well again on the Knavesmire.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
