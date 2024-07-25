Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Zouzanna (3.00 Ascot)

Wasn't seen to best effect when a beaten favourite at Newmarket last time, but this course-and-distance winner had previously shaped well when chasing home two subsequent winners at Newbury. Holds strong claims down in grade under Oisin Murphy.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Zouzanna15:00 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry Charlton

Eyecatcher

Lessay (8.10 Sandown)

Andrew Balding's son of Churchill is down to a fair mark and the step up to a mile could unlock improvement. He's also the only three-year-old in the field.
Mark Brown

Silk
Lessay20:10 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Waxing Gibbous (4.10 Ascot)

Has improved with each start this season and was unlucky not to double-up when a neck second last time. A return to 1m4f will suit and she can go well for the in-form David Menuisier.
Liam Headd

Silk
Waxing Gibbous16:10 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: David Menuisier

Newmarket nap

Ejaabiyah (7.50 York)

Bypassed the Irish Oaks to wait for this opportunity and Roger Varian's filly has impressed on the Limekilns of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Ejaabiyah19:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Karmology (7.50 York)

Clocked a good time under a big weight in a handicap over course and distance recently and may be the value against a short-priced well-regarded filly on her step up to Listed company.
Craig Thake

Silk
Karmology19:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

The Coffee Pod (8.20 York)

Impressive winner over course and distance two weeks ago. Up 5lb for that but should go well again on the Knavesmire.
Rob Sutton

Silk
The Coffee Pod20:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

