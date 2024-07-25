The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing selections at Ascot on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Griselda (2.35 Thirsk)

It has taken George Scott's filly a few runs to get going, but she seems to be on an upward trajectory now and is more than capable of landing the hat-trick. She impressed on her handicap debut and stuck on well to hold off the second by a nose. She quickly followed up when scoring at Lingfield on Wednesday, recording a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process. She is still running off a workable mark and the 5lb claim of Liam Wright will certainly help, while she should again relish the quick conditions.

Wonder Kid (3.35 Ascot)

This three-year-old is another who has improved with each start. He failed to get off the mark in three outings as a juvenile, but he was a game winner on his seasonal return at Newbury last month and the form can be marked up as the second and fourth both went close to scoring on their next runs. He followed up when scoring at Newmarket, while he was unlucky not to complete the hat-trick when second by a head back at the track this month. This is another jump up in class, but drying ground will play to his strengths.

Waxing Gibbous (4.10 Ascot)

David Menuisier is operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight with two winners from seven runners. His four-year-old filly Waxing Gibbons has stepped forward from last season as she won nicely second time out at Newbury before stepping up in class and finishing just a neck behind the winner at Kempton last month. The daughter of Sea The Moon returns to a mile and a half on the turf, which appears to be her optimum trip, and there looks like more improvement is still to come.

