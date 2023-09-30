Eight key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on a busy Saturday with Newmarket offering the headline action on Cambridgeshire day. Chester, Ripon, Killarney, Haydock, Market Rasen, Gowran Park and Chelmsford also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tom Clover has had two winners from his five runners at Chester for a 40 per cent strike-rate.

The Newmarket trainer sends Thebeautifulgame to the track today to contest the 1m2½f fillies’ handicap (4.53 ).

The daughter of Slade Power hasn't won since landing a Salisbury maiden back in August 2021 but she caught the eye when finishing fast for third at Sandown last time out. Stepping back up in trip looks a big plus on that evidence.

Jack Mitchell has ridden five winners from his 11 rides aboard three-year-olds at Ripon in the last five years. Representing that age group today, Mitchell’s mount Franberri rates a leading contender in the card’s 1m4f novice (4.40 ).

The daughter of Frankel made a promising debut when second in a Yarmouth novice last month.

She is entitled to come forward for that initial experience and is the sole entry on the card for her trainer Roger Varian, who is operating at a 32 per cent strike-rate with his runners at Ripon in the last five seasons.

Georgia Dobie has ridden five winners from 18 rides on horses aged four or older at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course in the last five years for a 28 per cent strike-rate.

Backing those horses blind would have yielded a £23 level-stakes profit and those statistics point favourably towards the chances of Accidental Agent in Newmarket’s concluding 7f handicap (5.25 ).

The nine-year-old has not won since April 2022, but that victory came over today’s course and distance under Dobie and he finds himself on a 6lb lower mark now.

Accidental Agent 17:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb) Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Paddy Twomey, fresh off the back of a big-race double at the Curragh last weekend, sends one runner to Killarney today in Rubydooby, who bids to enhance the trainer’s impressive 44 per cent strike-rate (11-25) at the track in the last five seasons.

Taking her chance in the 1m3f fillies’ maiden (4.10 ), Rubydooby has not been seen since finishing sixth in a Naas maiden for Johnny Murtagh last August.

From the family of Oaks winner Forever Together, she is bred to improve now tackling middle distances and any market support should be noted on her debut for Twomey.

Rubydooby 16:10 Killarney View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Richard Hughes has sent out six winners from his 18 three-year-old runners at Haydock in the last five years for a 33 per cent strike-rate, and backing those horses blindly would have produced a £19.75 level-stakes profit.

Hughes’s only runner on today’s card is the three-year-old Knebworth , who runs in the 6f handicap (3.15 ).

Knebworth racked up a quickfire double earlier this season – including a win over this course and distance – and was not disgraced challenging from a wide trip at Chelmsford last time out. Apprentice Ethan Jones now takes over in the saddle and his 7lb claim could prove crucial.

Knebworth 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones (7lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

Sean Bowen bids to extend his lead in the jump jockeys’ championship with four rides at Market Rasen today.

Bowen is operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate (12-46) when riding in chases at the Lincolnshire track in the last five seasons and his only ride over fences today comes in the 2m5½f handicap chase (3.55 ), in which he partners Found On .

Martin Keighley’s mare failed to finish on her last two starts but had racked up a five-timer over fences prior to that, a sequence that began with a 21-length victory over this course and distance.

Found On 15:55 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Martin Keighley

Paul Townend is operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate when riding at Gowran Park in the last five years, and that figure improves to 48 per cent when focusing on his mounts over fences.

Townend partners Easy Game in the feature 2m4f Grade 2 chase (4.35 ) on today’s card.

The nine-year-old has won 13 of his 26 starts over fences and, although he disappointed in the Galway Plate last time out, this small field should suit him far better as 12 of his 13 wins over fences have been achieved in fields of six runners or fewer.

Easy Game 16:35 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Roger Teal is operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate (5-10) with his three-year-old runners at Chelmsford in the last five years and his only runner on Saturday’s card – Frankfreya – represents that age group in the 1m2f handicap (7.30 ).

Frankfreya improved for the step up in trip when landing a course-and-distance handicap last month. He has been raised 5lb for that success but looks open to improvement after just five starts and apprentice Frederick Larson keeps the partnership intact.

Frankfreya 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Roger Teal

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Newmarket on ITV3 on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

LAST CHANCE: subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

