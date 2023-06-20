The action on day one of Royal Ascot features some high-class names, most notably Inspiral, Chaldean, Paddington and Highfield Princess, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage on ITV Racing.

Royal Ascot Tuesday schedule: race-by-race guide for day 1

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the opening day of Royal Ascot 2023

Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

2.30 Ascot, 1m

There is no horse of the calibre of Baaeed to kickstart proceedings this year but Inspiral has proved herself capable of some dazzling performances and will look to get Frankie Dettori off to a flyer at his final Royal Ascot.

Charlie Appleby is responsible for the main opposition to the likely favourite with Lockinge winner Modern Games, who has been admirably consistent at the highest level, and last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail.

Mutasaabeq, who beat Native Trail in the bet365 Mile at Newmarket before finishing fifth in the Lockinge, is among those at bigger prices.

Betting forecast: 15-8 Inspiral, Modern Games, 13-2 Native Trail, 12-1 Chindit, 14 Mutasaabeq, 16 Cash, Light Infantry, 20 Lusail, 25 Berkshire Shadow, Triple Time, 50 Angel Bleu, 66 Pogo

2.30 Royal Ascot: 'He looks the one to beat' - Charlie Appleby confident of Queen Anne success as Modern Games takes on Inspiral

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Inspiral

Highly talented filly; impressive in the Coronation Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago

Inspiral 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3.05 Ascot, 6f

Aidan O'Brien has to wait until the second race to get his Royal Ascot started, with the unbeaten River Tiber aiming to provide the master trainer with a tenth victory in the Coventry Stakes.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Givemethebeatboys, the mount of Frankie Dettori, gives Ireland a strong hand, with Asadna, who recorded the highest Racing Post Rating for a juvenile debutant in 16 years at Ripon (106), leading the home challenge.

Betting forecast: 7-4 River Tiber, 3-1 Asadna, 7-2 Givemethebeatboys, 14-1 Army Ethos, 16 Bobsleigh, Bucanero Fuerte, Fandom, 20 Chief Mankato, Emperor's Son, 25 Haatem, 33 Cuban Thunder, 40 bar

3.05 Royal Ascot: 'We've been very happy' - can River Tiber help O'Brien equal Stoute's record and land another Coventry?

SPOTLIGHT TIP: River Tiber

Immensely promising winner at Navan and Naas; form looks strong; top of the list

River Tiber 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)

3.40 Ascot, 5f

With three Group 1 victories in the space of 36 days, Highfield Princess was the success story of last year and she bids to write another chapter to her remarkable tale in this 5f contest.

She faces a strong team of international sprinters with Coolangatta and Cannonball flying the flag for Australia and Twilight Gleaming representing US trainer Wesley Ward.

Karl Burke runs talented three-year-olds Dramatised and Marshman, while last year's runner-up Twilight Calls should be capable of a better showing than his two starts this season.

Betting forecast: 9-4 Highfield Princess, 7-2 Coolangatta, 9-2 Manaccan, 13-2 Dramatised, 12-1 Cannonball, 16 Mitbaahy, Twilight Calls, 20 Twilight Gleaming, 25 Chipstead, Marshman, 33 bar

3.40 Royal Ascot: Highfield Princess ready for 'tough' King's Stand test against fierce global challenge

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Highfield Princess

Extremely versatile but impressive winner of both 5f Group 1s on turf; worthy favourite

Highfield Princess 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)

4.20 Ascot, 1m

The Group 1s just keep on coming on a sensational first day with a fascinating battle of the Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington.

Chaldean stuck on well to win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on soft ground and Paddington went from handicap success to Irish 2,000 Guineas glory at the Curragh in the space of two months.

This might not only concern the big two as Cicero's Gift bolted up in a conditions race at Goodwood last time, hinting at Group 1 potential with the manner of his victory.

Betting forecast: 2-1 Chaldean, 9-4 Paddington, 5-1 Cicero's Gift, 8 Isaac Shelby, Mostabshir, 10 Royal Scotsman, 33 Galeron, 40 Indestructible, 50 Charyn

4.20 Royal Ascot: 'The opposition have him to beat' - Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington clash in St James's Palace

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Paddington

Fast-improving colt; driven out to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas most recently; respected

Paddington 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Ascot Stakes

5.00 Ascot, 2m4f

With stamina required in abundance, it is little surprise that jumps trainers are well represented and the Willie Mullins-trained Bring On The Night is a short-priced favourite under Ryan Moore, the pair having teamed up to win this three times.

Ian Williams is another trainer with a good record in the race, having won it in twice in the last four years, and runs four this year, with Zinc White and Law Of The Sea leading his charge.

Betting forecast: 2-1 Bring On The Night, 7-1 Ahorsewithnoname, 10-1 Calling The Wind, Law Of The Sea, Novel Legend, 12-1 Zinc White, 14-1 Irish Lullaby, Weston, Zoffee, 20-1 Pleasant Man, Solent Gateway, 22-1 Fleurman, Tritonic, 25 bar

5.00 Royal Ascot: 'This has always been the plan' - Willie Mullins back for more with last year's runner-up Bring On The Night

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Irish Lullaby

Excuses latest; a lot in good 1m4f/1m6f displays suggests significant staying potential

Irish Lullaby 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

5.35 Ascot, 1m2f

There would be no more popular winner on the opening day than Saga in the royal colours of King Charles and Queen Camilla and ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Unlucky not to win the Britannia at the meeting last year, the John and Thady-trained four-year-old warmed up for the race with a good second at Newmarket last time. The Gosden stable is also responsible for forecast second favourite Francesco Clemente, who was second to the reopposing King Of Conquest at Goodwood last time.

Betting forecast: 7-2 Saga, 9-2 Francesco Clemente, 11-2 Buckaroo, 7-1 Bolshoi Ballet, 15-2 King Of Conquest, 9-1 Cadillac, 11-1 Poker Face, Solid Stone, 20 bar

5.35 Royal Ascot: can Frankie Dettori ride a royal winner aboard Saga in the Wolferton?

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Cadillac

Back to best for Boughey yard with recent Epsom win; second in this last year; big player

Cadillac 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James McDonald Tnr: George Boughey

Copper Horse Handicap

6.10 Ascot, 1m6f

Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore join forces with another major fancy as high-class hurdler Vauban switches to the Flat on a tempting mark.

Stablemate Absurde is a similarly fascinating contender along with the unexposed Godolphin runner Ruling Dynasty, who makes his handicap debut.

Betting forecast: 13-8 Vauban, 5-1 Absurde, 15-2 Ruling Dynasty, 8-1 Point King, 12-1 Chillingham, 14-1 Postileo, 16-1 Aaddeey, Berkshire Rocco, Sam Cooke, 20 bar

6.10 Royal Ascot: 'There's every chance he'll improve as a Flat horse' - Grade 1 hurdler could make big impact in staying test

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Vauban

High-class hurdler who could be well treated now back on the Flat

Vauban 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: W P Mullins

ITV7 Royal Ascot day 1 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.30 Royal Ascot: INSPIRAL

Race 2, 3.05 Royal Ascot: RIVER TIBER

Race 3, 3.40 Royal Ascot: HIGHFIELD PRINCESS

Race 4, 4.20 Royal Ascot: PADDINGTON

Race 5, 5.00 Royal Ascot: IRISH LULLABY

Race 6, 5.35 Royal Ascot: CADILLAC

Race 7, 6.10 Royal Ascot: VAUBAN

Find all of our Royal Ascot day 1 tips in one place, from a rage of our leading tipsters. We also have the latest Royal Ascot free bets and offer for new customers to give you a head start on your bets.

