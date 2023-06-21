'We've talked about this for a year' - key trainer quotes for a wide-open Gold Cup

Patience pays, good things come to those who wait: whichever cliche you choose, Coltrane embodies it spectacularly.

Not only did owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti have to wait 20 months to see the 50,000gns yearling they bought in October 2018 make the track, but they had to show further patience when he was sidelined for more than a year after he had developed into a useful three-year-old handicapper.

Nor was there any instant instant success when the newly gelded stayer finally returned to the track as he was beaten in the first five runs of his comeback.

However, the last of those defeats was an extremely close second in the Chester Cup, which he followed by getting his head in front in the Ascot Stakes here last year.

Coltrane then stepped out of handicap company to land a Listed race at Sandown by ten lengths and the Doncaster Cup, before he showed himself the one to beat in the biggest staying race of all by landing the Sagaro Stakes here last month.

Trainer Andrew Balding is optimistic for the Gold Cup and said: "I've been very happy with him since the Sagaro and he's got some very good course form, which is important.

"It was obvious what our target was this year and we didn't feel there was any need to be chasing anything and we've focused on this race. He'll go on any ground and we know he gets the trip because he won the Ascot Stakes last season."

Asked if he is the one to beat, Balding said: "It looks an open renewal but the Sagaro winner would have a lot of respect in any year, so in effect he is."

'It's been in the calendar for a while' – Eldar takes on his elders

He proved himself the best three-year-old stayer last season but now Eldar Eldarov bids to show he is the best of any age.

This doughty battler showed that stamina was his key asset when keeping on determinedly to lead in the final stride of the Queen's Vase here last summer and confirmed that impression when pulling clear in the closing stages of the St Leger at Doncaster three months later.

Those races were both over around a mile and three-quarters and the only St Leger winners to come out on top in this two-and-a-half mile challenge since the second world war are Classic Cliche (in 1996) and Leading Light (2014).

Eldar Eldarov: winner of the St Leger at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

However, Eldar Eldarov ran a fine trial for the Gold Cup when runner-up in the Yorkshire Cup four weeks ago, conceding weight to the whole field yet finding only the race-fit Giavellotto too strong and staying on at the finish in a style which again hinted at untapped reserves of stamina.

Trainer Roger Varian said: "We've probably talked about this race since he won the Vase last year, so it's been in the calendar for a while.

"He's had a good preparation, ran very well at York and he's trained well every day since. I hope he'll be on his A game tomorrow and we're looking forward to it."

Asked about the step up in trip, Varian added: "In the Vase, the St Leger and the Yorkshire Cup he's looked like he's only just got into top gear at the line and he shapes as if he'll stay further.

"When you go beyond two miles it's always a little bit into the unknown but he looks like he'll get it."

Subjectivist makes extraordinary bid to reclaim the crown

Winning the Gold Cup once is good and doing it in successive seasons is great but to land the supreme staying test, then return and reclaim the crown two years later, is extraordinary.

Kayf Tara, who triumphed in 1998 and 2000, is the only horse to have managed it since the early 19th century but Subjectivist is a special horse and he might have been coming here in search of a hat-trick had injury not intervened.

His first three seasons were a story of constant improvement that culminated in a mightily impressive Gold Cup victory in 2021, when he was always travelling strongly and won by an authoritative five lengths.

Subjectivist was an impressive Gold Cup winner in 2021 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That was the last we saw of him for more than 18 months due to a tendon injury which might have led to retirement had a suitable role at stud been on offer.

The breeding industry's loss may be the racecourse's gain as Subjectivist has returned to racing this year and hinted he retains plenty of ability.

He was far from disgraced under a big weight on his comeback in a handicap in Saudi Arabia, then showed up well for a long way in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.

"Meydan showed his fight and ability is still there," said trainer Charlie Johnston. "It's possibly ambitious to think we can get him back to being the best stayer in the world but, at his best, he can beat them all."

What they say

Christophe Ferland, trainer of Big Call

Things didn't go quite to plan in the Group 2 contest last time but he won his Group 3 well and it is great to be able to take up the challenge of running at Royal Ascot. He'll be ridden for a place and we'll see how he goes.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Broome and Emily Dickinson

Everything is good with Emily. There was no pace in the Saval Beg and she was left in front, which wasn't ideal at all. It was just one of those things. She came out of the race great, which was the main thing. She needs an even tempo the whole way, where it doesn't turn into a sprint, and we think she stays very well. Broome has never been beyond two miles but he relaxes very well in his races, so he'll give himself every chance of getting the trip.

Alan King, trainer of Trueshan

He's had a wind operation and we hope that has helped him, but whether he runs depends on the ground. As everyone knows, he needs some give and I hope the ground doesn't quicken up too much before the race.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Yibir

Yibir will be ridden cold early on and we will be in unknown territory for the last mile. We feel that he has the right running style and demeanour that will hopefully allow him to get the trip, while his pedigree suggests he will. He is a very exciting horse if he does see it out.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Courage Mon Ami

He's been very progressive and is still lightly raced but this is a significant jump from a handicap into Group 1 company against the best stayers in Europe. We'd be confident he'll stay two miles but the extra half mile is unknown territory.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Echoes In Rain

She has a lot to find on the ratings but I'm hoping the step up in trip will bring her into it and that she can run the race of her life. I'd be delighted if she managed to pick up some prize-money.

Adam Nicol, trainer of Wise Eagle

I was over the moon with him in the Sagaro. That was a benchmark to see whether he was a Group horse or just a good handicapper and on the back of that it was worth putting him in the Gold Cup. He's had a good preparation and he's really well.

Read more of Thursday's previews:

'All winter he’s been the one we hoped would be top of the tree' - who rates his Norfolk runner so highly?

'We pencilled him in for this straight after his win' - powerhouse trainers take aim at King George V Stakes

Hot Ribblesdale favourite Al Asifah 'could be anything' as she bids to cement growing reputation

'I'm very hot on him' - expert analysis and trainer insight for 30-runner Britannia

'He’s a proper horse' - who is looking forward to his runner stepping up in trip?

'I just hope for a bit of luck' - how will the draw impact this year's Buckingham Palace?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.