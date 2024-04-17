Racing Post logo
TippingCracking The Puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for the ITV action at Newmarket and Cheltenham

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

David Jennings with his advice for the six races from Newmarket and Cheltenham on ITV4 on Wednesday . . .

1.50 Newmarket
Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap, 6f

DJ's tip: Orazio 

Summerghand, who seems to have been around since 1963, heads some old friends in here, but last year's winner Orazio is fancied to repeat the feat. He's 11lb higher now, but his recent Doncaster return ought to take the fizz out of him. 

Silk
Orazio13:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

2.05 Cheltenham Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Sea Invasion 

After making a splash at Plumpton in an above-average novice handicap hurdle for the track, Sea Invasion did well to get away with a 7lb rise. There should be more to come and this looks a nice piece of placing by Chris Gordon. He's one of the best bets on the day and 11-2 looks a smashing price to me. 

Silk
Sea Invasion14:05 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

2.25 Newmarket
bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed), 1m1f

DJ's tip: El Cordobes

Narkez has looked useful on deep ground in France, but it will be quicker here and El Cordobes is preferred. It was only an all-weather novice he won at Kempton in January, but this colt cost two million guineas and I liked the way he hit the line, having been keen. He holds a Dante entry. 

Silk
El Cordobes14:25 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.40 Cheltenham Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Il Ridoto

In Excelsis Deo ran a remarkable race at the festival. To be beaten just over four lengths having been so badly hampered was a serious shift, but I'm not sure you can ever trust him and he strikes me as the sort of character who would find trouble in an empty room. You know what you're going to get from Il Ridoto and, while he might not have many secrets from the handicapper, he looks the safest play. 

Silk
Il Ridoto14:40 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.00 Newmarket bet365 Earl of Sefton Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

DJ's tip: Ottoman Fleet 

Ottoman Fleet was 6-4 in this race last year when skipping away late for a decisive success, and 4-1 looks a big price about a repeat. His Meydan form looks every bit as good this year as it was last and he has race-fitness on his side against main market rival Royal Rhyme. 

Silk
Ottoman Fleet15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.35 Newmarket Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3), 7f

DJ's tip: Dance Sequence 

It's not what Dance Sequence has done, more what she might do. She's 9-2 for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and that might look a nice price by quarter to four. She's quite an imposing individual and it will take a top filly to beat her this season. I don't envisage that happening here. 

Silk
Dance Sequence15:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Published on 17 April 2024

Last updated 07:05, 17 April 2024

