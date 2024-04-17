Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for the ITV action at Newmarket and Cheltenham

David Jennings with his advice for the six races from Newmarket and Cheltenham on ITV4 on Wednesday . . .

1.50 Newmarket

Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap, 6f

DJ's tip: Orazio

Summerghand, who seems to have been around since 1963, heads some old friends in here, but last year's winner Orazio is fancied to repeat the feat. He's 11lb higher now, but his recent Doncaster return ought to take the fizz out of him.

Orazio 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

2.05 Cheltenham Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f



DJ's tip: Sea Invasion

After making a splash at Plumpton in an above-average novice handicap hurdle for the track, Sea Invasion did well to get away with a 7lb rise. There should be more to come and this looks a nice piece of placing by Chris Gordon. He's one of the best bets on the day and 11-2 looks a smashing price to me.

Sea Invasion 14:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

2.25 Newmarket

bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed), 1m1f

DJ's tip: El Cordobes

Narkez has looked useful on deep ground in France, but it will be quicker here and El Cordobes is preferred. It was only an all-weather novice he won at Kempton in January, but this colt cost two million guineas and I liked the way he hit the line, having been keen. He holds a Dante entry.

El Cordobes 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.40 Cheltenham Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f



DJ's tip: Il Ridoto

In Excelsis Deo ran a remarkable race at the festival. To be beaten just over four lengths having been so badly hampered was a serious shift, but I'm not sure you can ever trust him and he strikes me as the sort of character who would find trouble in an empty room. You know what you're going to get from Il Ridoto and, while he might not have many secrets from the handicapper, he looks the safest play.

Il Ridoto 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.00 Newmarket bet365 Earl of Sefton Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f



DJ's tip: Ottoman Fleet

Ottoman Fleet was 6-4 in this race last year when skipping away late for a decisive success, and 4-1 looks a big price about a repeat. His Meydan form looks every bit as good this year as it was last and he has race-fitness on his side against main market rival Royal Rhyme.

Ottoman Fleet 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.35 Newmarket Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3), 7f

DJ's tip: Dance Sequence

It's not what Dance Sequence has done, more what she might do. She's 9-2 for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and that might look a nice price by quarter to four. She's quite an imposing individual and it will take a top filly to beat her this season. I don't envisage that happening here.

Dance Sequence 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

