Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway tries to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newmarket on Wednesday and Abate makes plenty of appeal in the opening 6f handicap (1.50). Put him in alongside Wobwobwob.

The Feilden Stakes (2.25) comes up next and it’s worth banking on the Charlie Appleby-trained El Cordobes. He looks sure to improve now that he is up in trip.

The Earl of Sefton (3.00) is next and this might be between Ottoman Fleet and Astro King. Both have solid form over this course and distance and it’s difficult to see them being out of it.

The Nell Gwyn (3.35) is next and Dance Sequence is a banker, while yesterday’s juvenile race might be the key to the 5f maiden fillies’ stakes (4.10). Paul and Oliver Cole won that and they run Miss Rascal, while Richard Hannon had the second and saddles Lucid.

John Gosden has won the mile maiden fillies’ stakes (4.45) four times in the last ten seasons and he and son Thady run the newcomer Miss Justice. She goes in with Hey Big Spender.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

13 Wobwobwob

20 Abate

2.25

4 El Cordobes

3.00

1 Astro King

7 Ottoman Fleet

3.35

2 Dance Sequence

4.10

8 Lucid

11 Miss Rascal

4.45

6 Hey Big Spender

10 Miss Justice

2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.