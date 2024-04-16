Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway tries to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newmarket on Wednesday and Abate makes plenty of appeal in the opening 6f handicap (1.50). Put him in alongside Wobwobwob.
The Feilden Stakes (2.25) comes up next and it’s worth banking on the Charlie Appleby-trained El Cordobes. He looks sure to improve now that he is up in trip.
The Earl of Sefton (3.00) is next and this might be between Ottoman Fleet and Astro King. Both have solid form over this course and distance and it’s difficult to see them being out of it.
The Nell Gwyn (3.35) is next and Dance Sequence is a banker, while yesterday’s juvenile race might be the key to the 5f maiden fillies’ stakes (4.10). Paul and Oliver Cole won that and they run Miss Rascal, while Richard Hannon had the second and saddles Lucid.
John Gosden has won the mile maiden fillies’ stakes (4.45) four times in the last ten seasons and he and son Thady run the newcomer Miss Justice. She goes in with Hey Big Spender.
Newmarket Placepot perm
1.50
13 Wobwobwob
20 Abate
2.25
4 El Cordobes
3.00
1 Astro King
7 Ottoman Fleet
3.35
2 Dance Sequence
4.10
8 Lucid
11 Miss Rascal
4.45
6 Hey Big Spender
10 Miss Justice
2x1x2x1x2x2 = 16 lines
Published on 16 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 16 April 2024
