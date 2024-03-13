We've compiled four of the best bets at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Stay Away Fay 2.30 Cheltenham

Won last year's Albert Bartlett and has developed as expected switched to fences this season; won at Exeter and Sandown (3m Grade 2, soft) before third in Cotswold Chase here (3m1f, good to soft) against more experienced sorts; fast finish that day would not have suited and cheekpieces go on now; the one to beat if stamina comes into play, as it often does in this race.

Zanndabad 3.15 Cheltenham

Four Flat wins in France; 0-7 for current yard but much the best of his five goes over hurdles was last time when second of 13 at Musselburgh (1m7f, good to soft) and there was clear promise in that effort, running on well from towards rear; 6lb higher today, including 4lb out of the handicap, but his yard is renowned for producing rabbits from hats and this 5yo is well worth a second look.

Madara 4.50 Cheltenham

Has proved an inspired claim by connections, winning over 2m on the New course here (soft; Calico fourth) in December before seeing off reopposing pair Path D'Oroux and Solness to bag a valuable prize at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown (2m1f, soft) under James Reveley last month; the handicapper hasn't missed him but the style of those wins suggests there's more to come from this 5yo.

The Yellow Clay 5.30 Cheltenham

Won both his bumpers last March and it was some run to finish fourth in the Grade 2 at Leopardstown in February after 11 months away; finished under 3l behind You Oughta Know and was travelling every bit as well as that eventual runner-up until stopped in his tracks and losing all momentum (and ground) 2f from home; to finish where he did was highly commendable; from a triply represented yard that usually has one in the mix here; big shout.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

