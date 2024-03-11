Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day one £1m guaranteed pot

The first two days of the Cheltenham Festival don't generally return huge Placepot payouts, so the day-one perm is not going to be massive.

Tuesday came in at just £20 last year, while it was £53 on Wednesday, £14k on Thursday and £23k on Friday.

Firefox is the one I like most of the market leaders in the Supreme (1.30) and he is going to be joined by Mistergif , who has been the talk of several preview nights and, on the evidence of his Limerick win, is as fluent at his hurdles as anything in the field.

The Arkle (2.50) is considerably more open than usual, and while Hunters Yarn is quite a strong fancy, I will add a couple more. I'm not totally sold on those at the front of the market, so Lingfield one-two JPR One and Matata are the two.

The Goffer and Trelawne are the first two on my Ultima (2.50) list, and I'm going to switch out Weveallbeencaught (has more blowout potential) for Stumptown , who won so well here in January.

There's no opposing State Man in the Champion Hurdle (3.30), while my enthusiasm for opposing Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle (4.10) has evaporated as the two I did like have their own question marks.

That just leaves the Boodles (4.50), which is arguably the toughest race on the card. Ndaawi and Harsh are my two against the field, but I'll add the unbeaten Liari for extra cover.

Cheltenham Festival day one Placepot perm

1.30

3 Firefox

7 Mistergif

2.10

4 Hunters Yarn

6 JPR One

8 Matata

2.50

4 Stumptown

6 The Goffer

15 Trelawne

3.30

6 State Man

4.10

6 Lossiemouth

4.50

1 Liari

2 Ndaawi

19 Harsh



2x3x3x1x1x3 = 54 lines

