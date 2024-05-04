The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Hamilton on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Capital Theory (2.05 Hamilton)

Had some strong pieces of form on turf as a juvenile and although it took him a while to get off the mark, he produced a string of solid efforts on the all-weather that saw him rise 11lb in the the handicap to a mark of 88. Seems to have found his level on an artificial surface, but his victory over this trip at Ayr on his last turf start provided hope there was more to come on turf. He was dropping into Class 3 company, the same as today, and ran out a comfortable winner that day off a 2lb lower mark, always in command, and should be able to add to his tally on turf here, if stripping fitter for his reappearance at Chelmsford.

Running Lion (2.25 Newmarket)

Entered the reckoning for the Oaks after a supremely impressive victory in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket last year, form that has been franked by the runner-up winning a pair of Group 2s since, but she had to be withdrawn at Epsom after becoming upset in the stalls, while not a lot went right for her from a tricky draw in the Prix de Diane. She has bounced back with three good efforts since, despite not really looking to see out the longer trip the last twice, but should show the benefit of her break here. This is a big drop in class, we know she handles the track and she won't mind any more rain that falls.

Adjuvant (3.00 Newmarket)

Lost his form at the back-end of last year and didn't really cut it in two starts over hurdles, but the break should have done him good and returning to this course can only be a good thing. He finished second in this race on his reappearance last year off a 5lb lower mark, losing by a neck to HMS President (3lb better off with that rival today) before winning over course and distance last May, when pulling away at the line. A 5lb higher mark doesn't look beyond him, given the form of his second to the Group-placed Sweet William has worked out well, and he could have more to offer this year for Michael Bell.

