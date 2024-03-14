Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day four £1m guaranteed pot

The Placepot normally pays a fortune at Cheltenham on day four but, although it's going to be hard, you get the impression that, like much of the rest of the meeting, it's nowhere near as competitive as it once was.

The Triumph (1.30 ) should have been easy, but is now very tricky. Nurburgring and Ethical Diamond are the two I'll be shouting for, but Majborough is arguably the one with all the promise, so he's going in too.

It will have to be at least three in the County (2.10 ) as well, although I really do like the chances of So Scottish . The strong-travelling Bialystok and classy topweight Pied Piper are my other pair.

Readin Tommy Wrong has suddenly become quite a warm favourite for the Albert Bartlett (2.50 ), which might not be as competitive as usual. He goes in but I'll add Johnnywho as an outsider as I'm sure he'll improve for the trip.

We've seen with El Fabiolo, there's no such thing as a banker at Cheltenham, but Galopin Des Champs is as near as you can get to these eyes in the Gold Cup (3.30 ), so I'm not adding to him.

The Hunters' Chase (4.10 ) is not really my thing, but I can't see what's wrong with Premier Magic's claims of winning again, while Its On The Line has been all the rage and will probably go close.

I fully expect Limerick Lace to hit the three in the last (4.50), but this isn't a huge perm, so I'll add jolly Dinoblue just to be safe.

Cheltenham Festival day four Placepot perm

1.30

2 Ethical Diamond

5 Majborough

7 Nurburgring

2.10

1 Pied Piper

8 Bialystok

16 So Scottish

2.50

8 Johnnywho

10 Readin Tommy Wrong



3.30

4 Galopin Des Champs

4.10

5 Its On The Line

6 Premier Magic

4.50

1 Dinoblue

8 Limerick Lace



3x3x2x1x2x2 = 72 lines

