Cheltenham Festival naps: best betting tips from our experts

3.30 Cheltenham

By Tom Segal

Sir Gerhard comes into the Stayers' as something of a forgotten horse because he was downright disappointing over fences. However, he has only ever been beaten once over hurdles in his life and that was when dropped back to 2m at Punchestown after winning at Cheltenham, and he looked to retain a good deal of his former ability when an easy winner returned to hurdles back in December.

That was not a bad race at all and if he stays the trip, which I think is extremely likely, he has the raw ability to be a massive factor in a below-par running of the race.

Teahupoo is clearly the big danger having been kept fresh for the race this year, and the ground has come right, but he is plenty short enough considering he couldn't get the job done last year in what looked to be a similar standard of race. As far as I'm concerned, if there is one horse who could blow the race apart it has to be Sir Gerhard.

4.10 Cheltenham

By Kevin Morley

Crebilly has a good profile but his price looks short enough for what he has achieved. Aside from having the likely favourite, owner JP McManus has another decent shot with In Excelsis Deo if he can iron out his jumping flaws. However, it can pay to take a chance on Gordon Elliott's Riaan , who is just about best overall on trends and looks an improved performer over fences this season.

5.30 Cheltenham

By Conor Fennelly

Inothewayurthinkin looks well handicapped in the Kim Muir and this step up in trip could bring the best out of him.

His novice hurdle form last season was quite strong as he defeated Imagine at Gowran Park before shaping promisingly in slowly run Graded events for the remainder of the campaign. The six-year-old made encouraging late headway over an insufficient trip on his chase debut at Fairyhouse and had plenty on his plate chasing home the likes of Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps afterwards.

He finished ninth at Leopardstown on his handicap debut but had a messy run in a race where many of the patiently ridden horses found it difficult to get involved. This trip should see him to better effect and he rates the class act in the field.

