Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: six horses to back on Friday
Friday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Filey Bay (2.10 Cheltenham)
Narrowly denied a hat-trick in the Betfair Hurdle last month when a couple of niggly errors cost him. Remains firmly on the upgrade.
Marcus Buckland
Handicappers' nap
A Plus Tard (3.30 Cheltenham)
Not seen since pulling up on his Haydock reappearance in November, but posted a huge figure when bolting up in this race last year and looks worth chancing at his forecast odds.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
First Street (2.10 Cheltenham)
Has had a wind operation since disappointing a month ago and can improve on his second in this race last season.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Iroko (5.30 Cheltenham)
Rapidly improving five-year-old who bolted up at Wetherby last time. Raised 10lb for that success but would be no surprise to see him take another step forward here.
Neil McCabe
The Punt nap
Hunters Yarn (2.10 Cheltenham)
Won a Listed novice hurdle impressively at Navan last month and has the potential to readily overcome an opening mark of 147 for last year's winning trainer and jockey.
Owen Goulding
West Country nap
Gin Coco (2.10 Cheltenham)
Fine second here in the Greatwood, will handle conditions and can continue to improve.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Friday's racing
