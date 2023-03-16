Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: six horses to back on Friday

Friday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Filey Bay (2.10 Cheltenham)

Narrowly denied a hat-trick in the Betfair Hurdle last month when a couple of niggly errors cost him. Remains firmly on the upgrade.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Filey Bay14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Handicappers' nap

A Plus Tard (3.30 Cheltenham)

Not seen since pulling up on his Haydock reappearance in November, but posted a huge figure when bolting up in this race last year and looks worth chancing at his forecast odds.
Steve Mason

Silk
A Plus Tard15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Speed figures

First Street (2.10 Cheltenham)

Has had a wind operation since disappointing a month ago and can improve on his second in this race last season.
Dave Edwards

Silk
First Street14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Dark horse

Iroko (5.30 Cheltenham)

Rapidly improving five-year-old who bolted up at Wetherby last time. Raised 10lb for that success but would be no surprise to see him take another step forward here.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Iroko17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Kelly (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

The Punt nap

Hunters Yarn (2.10 Cheltenham)

Won a Listed novice hurdle impressively at Navan last month and has the potential to readily overcome an opening mark of 147 for last year's winning trainer and jockey.
Owen Goulding

Silk
Hunters Yarn14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

West Country nap

Gin Coco (2.10 Cheltenham)

Fine second here in the Greatwood, will handle conditions and can continue to improve.
James Stevens

Silk
Gin Coco14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry
Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 18:32, 16 March 2023
icon
