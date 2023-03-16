Friday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(2.10 Cheltenham)

Narrowly denied a hat-trick in the Betfair Hurdle last month when a couple of niggly errors cost him. Remains firmly on the upgrade.

Marcus Buckland

Filey Bay 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.30 Cheltenham)

Not seen since pulling up on his Haydock reappearance in November, but posted a huge figure when bolting up in this race last year and looks worth chancing at his forecast odds.

Steve Mason

A Plus Tard 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.10 Cheltenham)

Has had a wind operation since disappointing a month ago and can improve on his second in this race last season.

Dave Edwards

First Street 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Dark horse

(5.30 Cheltenham)

Rapidly improving five-year-old who bolted up at Wetherby last time. Raised 10lb for that success but would be no surprise to see him take another step forward here.

Neil McCabe

Iroko 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.10 Cheltenham)

Won a Listed novice hurdle impressively at Navan last month and has the potential to readily overcome an opening mark of 147 for last year's winning trainer and jockey.

Owen Goulding

Hunters Yarn 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

West Country nap

(2.10 Cheltenham)

Fine second here in the Greatwood, will handle conditions and can continue to improve.

James Stevens

Gin Coco 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

