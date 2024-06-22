Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Saturday: four horses to back on day five of Royal Ascot

We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Saturday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Isle Of Jura 3.05 Royal Ascot

Four wins in Bahrain from December to March (1m2f-1m4f, good/good to firm) and transferred that improvement back to Britain with a Listed win at Goodwood (1m2f, good) last month; this is a tougher test of his credentials but he could have more left in the tank, especially now back up to 1m4f.

Believing 3.45 Royal Ascot

Commanding Listed win at Haydock (5f, good) on June 8 and stayed on for fine fourth in Tuesday's Group 1 King Charles III Stakes here (5f, good to firm); also kept on well when close third in Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock (6f, good) last September and 6f may well be her optimum trip; lots to like about this improving filly, provided her busy spell doesn't catch up with her.

River Tiber 4.25 Royal Ascot

Won the 6f Group 2 Coventry Stakes at this meeting in 2023, with Haatem back in fifth; has finished third in Group 1 events since, most recently behind Rosallion and Haatem in the Irish 2,000 Guineas on reappearance; no extra late on that day, and likely be at least as effective over today's distance; handles any ground; should be at concert pitch now and looks the one to beat in receipt of 3lb from Haatem.

Albasheer 5.05 Royal Ascot

Big player on AW last winter but highly competent on turf in 2023, finishing better than anything from a hopeless position in this race (third run back after missing 2022), dead-heating for a top York sprint and close up in the Ayr Gold Cup; had little going for him on heavy ground in France this month and if none the worse he's poised to go well under favourable conditions, with Hollie Doyle switching from last year's winner Saint Lawrence.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

