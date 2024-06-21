- More
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day
Run For Oscar
6.15 Ascot
There must be a chance Run For Oscar can right last year's wrong by winning the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes providing new rider Maxime Guyon doesn't repeat his predecessor's tactics by waiting for a gap on the rail.
He would have won this easily last year with a clear run, has shaped well enough in good races over inadequate trips this season to suggest his ability is still intact, and this has surely been the plan for 12 months.
He was in front over a furlong out when running away with the 2022 Cesarewitch, so it's not as if he needs to be dropped on the line, and you'd imagine Charles Byrnes has made that plain this time.
