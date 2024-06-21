Racing Post logo
Play of the day

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day

Run For Oscar

6.15 Ascot

There must be a chance Run For Oscar can right last year's wrong by winning the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes providing new rider Maxime Guyon doesn't repeat his predecessor's tactics by waiting for a gap on the rail.

He would have won this easily last year with a clear run, has shaped well enough in good races over inadequate trips this season to suggest his ability is still intact, and this has surely been the plan for 12 months.

He was in front over a furlong out when running away with the 2022 Cesarewitch, so it's not as if he needs to be dropped on the line, and you'd imagine Charles Byrnes has made that plain this time.

Run For Oscar18:15 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: C Byrnes
