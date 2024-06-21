- More
Royal Ascot day 5 tips: five horses to back on Saturday
Saturday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Albasheer (5.05 Ascot)
Took his form to a new level on the all-weather this year, but also boasts a solid record in top 6f handicaps from last season. Can be forgiven his latest effort on heavy ground in a Group 2 and looks to have plenty in his favour off this lower turf mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Haatem (4.25 Royal Ascot)
Richard Hannon's colt was touched off by subsequent St James's Palace winner Rosallion in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and can make the most of this drop in trip and grade.
Richard Young
Dark horse
Cambridge (5.40 Cambridge)
Well beaten in good races behind Economics and Haatem, but steps into handicaps for the first time and is likely to lead early. Has Galileo on the dam side, so may be hard to peg back.
Liam Watson
Speed figures
Primo Lara (5.40 Ascot)
Improving dual scorer, he clocked a personal-best at York last time and the clock suggests he may continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Isle Of Jura (3.05 Ascot)
He posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when completing a four-timer at Goodwood last time and can go well for George Scott with track conditions in his favour.
Liam Headd
Get £40 in free bets on horse racing with Sky Bet
Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets on horse racing when you place a £10 bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
- Sign up for a Sky Bet account and create your username and password
- Place a minimum £10 bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater
- Get £40 in free bets to use on horse racing markets (your free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens)
Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+, new UK & ROI customers
- Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer
- Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns
- Free bets will be credited as four £10 free bet tokens
- Free bets expire 30 days after crediting
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on the final day at Royal Ascot on Saturday
Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on the final day at Royal Ascot on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day five
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Friday: four horses to back on day 4 of Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Royal Ascot free bets & betting offers: £610 up for grabs for day five's races
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day five betting offer: bag £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Paddy Power + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day five betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on the final day at Royal Ascot on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day five
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Friday: four horses to back on day 4 of Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Royal Ascot free bets & betting offers: £610 up for grabs for day five's races
- Paddy Power Royal Ascot day five betting offer: bag £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Paddy Power + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024
- Royal Ascot day five betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today