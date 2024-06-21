Royal Ascot day 5 tips: five horses to back on Saturday

Saturday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Albasheer (5.05 Ascot)

Took his form to a new level on the all-weather this year, but also boasts a solid record in top 6f handicaps from last season. Can be forgiven his latest effort on heavy ground in a Group 2 and looks to have plenty in his favour off this lower turf mark.

Paul Curtis

Albasheer 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Eyecatcher

Haatem (4.25 Royal Ascot)

Richard Hannon's colt was touched off by subsequent St James's Palace winner Rosallion in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and can make the most of this drop in trip and grade.

Richard Young

Haatem 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

Dark horse

Cambridge (5.40 Cambridge)

Well beaten in good races behind Economics and Haatem, but steps into handicaps for the first time and is likely to lead early. Has Galileo on the dam side, so may be hard to peg back.

Liam Watson

Cambridge 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Speed figures

Primo Lara (5.40 Ascot)

Improving dual scorer, he clocked a personal-best at York last time and the clock suggests he may continue to defy the handicapper.

Dave Edwards

Primo Lara 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

The Punt nap

Isle Of Jura (3.05 Ascot)

He posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when completing a four-timer at Goodwood last time and can go well for George Scott with track conditions in his favour.

Liam Headd

Isle Of Jura 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

