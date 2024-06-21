Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 Market RasenHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 Market RasenHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingRoyal Ascot Lucky 15

Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Friday: four horses to back on day 4 of Royal Ascot

We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Wednesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Silk
Fairy Godmother14:30 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien
Silk
Jasour15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Clive Cox
Silk
Ramatuelle15:45 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Christopher Head
Silk
Jubilee Walk18:15 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Ferguson

​Fairy Godmother 2.30 Ascot

Cost 425,000gns as a yearling; built on her debut effort when getting up close home in a Naas Group 3 (6f, good) that was won by the subsequent Albany winners in 2022 and 2023; this promising Ballydoyle filly has excellent credentials.

Jasour 3.05 Ascot

Disappointing in 6f Group 1 races on final two starts last season but got his career firmly back on track with a ready C&D success in the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes seven weeks ago, with Starlust back in sixth; seems equally effective on good to firm and good to soft ground; 2-2 for Jim Crowley; retains untapped potential and might be the answer.

Ramatuelle 3.45 Ascot

Along with Opera Singer she's a daughter of Justify; versatile ground-wise; solid record reads 1211223, most recently shaping like the best filly in a strongly run 1,000 Guineas when she was collared only in the final strides having kicked for home far too soon in hindsight (eventually ran out of steam having looked the likely winner for most of the last 2f); could well reverse placings with Elmalka and Porta Fortuna with a more delayed challenge on the cards; highly respected.

Jubilee Walk 6.15 Ascot

Each of his five starts has seen him take a significant step forward, winning his last three and creating a big impression when powering clear in a 17-runner handicap at York's Dante meeting (5f, good; from Vantheman); looked a smart sprinter in the making on that occasion and a 7lb rise may still underestimate him; this stiffer test at 5f should be ideal; entered in the July Cup and looks a Group-race performer in the making.

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £40 In Free Bets For Horse Racing When You Place a £10 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
CLAIM OFFER

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read this next:

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers

Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers

icon
Betting offers
Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
Royal Ascot day four betting offers: claim up to £270 in free bets from the leading bookmakers
icon
Betting offers