Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Friday: four horses to back on day 4 of Royal Ascot

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

​Fairy Godmother 2.30 Ascot

Cost 425,000gns as a yearling; built on her debut effort when getting up close home in a Naas Group 3 (6f, good) that was won by the subsequent Albany winners in 2022 and 2023; this promising Ballydoyle filly has excellent credentials.

Jasour 3.05 Ascot

Disappointing in 6f Group 1 races on final two starts last season but got his career firmly back on track with a ready C&D success in the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes seven weeks ago, with Starlust back in sixth; seems equally effective on good to firm and good to soft ground; 2-2 for Jim Crowley; retains untapped potential and might be the answer.

Ramatuelle 3.45 Ascot

Along with Opera Singer she's a daughter of Justify; versatile ground-wise; solid record reads 1211223, most recently shaping like the best filly in a strongly run 1,000 Guineas when she was collared only in the final strides having kicked for home far too soon in hindsight (eventually ran out of steam having looked the likely winner for most of the last 2f); could well reverse placings with Elmalka and Porta Fortuna with a more delayed challenge on the cards; highly respected.

Jubilee Walk 6.15 Ascot

Each of his five starts has seen him take a significant step forward, winning his last three and creating a big impression when powering clear in a 17-runner handicap at York's Dante meeting (5f, good; from Vantheman); looked a smart sprinter in the making on that occasion and a 7lb rise may still underestimate him; this stiffer test at 5f should be ideal; entered in the July Cup and looks a Group-race performer in the making.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

