Roxy proves too foxy for sprint rivals

BALLINTEE ROXY, trained by in-form Rose Draper, turned the tables on Sean Davy’s Trewmunt Slippy to land Sheffield’s feature £700 sprint final on Sunday.

The pair matched strides from the moment the traps lifted, but Draper’s bitch – having her second run back from season – reversed the form from their heat as she got the better of her rival by a head in 16.04sec (-5) for the 280m trip.

The win ended the unbeaten run of Davy’s dog, who was chasing a five-timer since arriving on the scene on July 12.

Draper, who recently enjoyed her first Category One success with Harton Whirlwind at Dunstall Park, also landed a graded double on the card.

Monmore man Richie Taberner rattled off a treble in other opens, with 500m wins for Aero Sophie (29.27sec) and Countless Penny (29.28sec, both -10), and a 660m win for Eternal Spirit (39.87sec, -15).

Diane Henry’s So Its Strate (39.67sec, -20) was quickest over six bends, initiating a treble for the local trainer, who later struck over 500m with Betgoodwin Eddy (29.03sec) and Grouchos Cossie (28.94sec, both -10).

Davy, who missed out in the sprint final, had earlier enjoyed an impressive 480m win for Epic Command, who routed his three rivals in 27.70sec (-20), while Sam Atkinson’s Caseys Dylan took the other sprint in 16.23sec (-10).

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