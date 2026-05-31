Finalist In Focus: Lennies Tank

Trainer Paul Hennessy

Owner Lee Craze

Breeder John Kennedy

Race record 25 runs, nine wins, five seconds

Towcester record five races, one win

Profile After a rough ride on his debut at Kilkenny, he quickly underlined his class with a series of impressive wins at Dundalk, showing real pace and power over the 400-yard course there, including a blistering 20.68sec run in the heats of the Bar One Sprint Cup.

He was then stepped up to 525 yards and campaigned in Cork, winning the valuable Michael (Bart) Leahy Memorial Stake in good style, coming from behind in the €10,000 final.

An excellent Easter Cup campaign saw him just shaded in the last strides by Lemon Orla in April’s €30,000 final, after which he launched his Towcester campaign with just one trial under his belt.

Has yet to show the early pace at Towcester that has carried him to some fine wins in Ireland, but has displayed real battling qualities following his first-round win to progress to the final.

Came from last early to snatch a qualifying spot in the semis and is one of two finalists for his owner and experienced trainer.

Trainer says “We’ve always thought a lot of him and some of his runs over 400 yards at Dundalk were exceptional. He had a strong Easter Cup campaign, and we hoped he’d take to Towcester.

“He’s in great shape after the semis. We know he’ll get his draw in the final as the only wide and will run his race in what looks a cracking contest.”

Price 20-1

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