Entain graded hounours announced

ENTAIN has announced its Greyhounds of the Year for 2025 for graders at its three tracks – Hove, Monmore and Romford.

The awards are categorised into three parts - most graded races, most graded wins, and Graded Greyhound of the Year for each track.

The winners were selected by each track’s racing manager, with Paul Illingworth, Entain head of stadia (commercial) saying: “These awards not only highlight the excellence within the sport but also the strong community and passion that drives it. We look forward to another thrilling year of racing.”

The connections of the winning greyhounds are invited to attend the presentation events at their respective tracks, with a table for four in each restaurant to mark the achievements of the winners.

Graded Greyhound of Year

Romford: Bacon Burrger; trainer Paul Burr; owners Mr K Bacon & Mr P Burr

Hove: Yougo Charlie; trainer Seamus Cahill; owner Seamus Cahill

Monmore: Bloos Ladysandra; trainer Brian Thompson; owner Mr C Bloor

Most Graded Races 2025

Romford: Da Young Lad (61 races); trainer David Mullins; owner Ten Percent Club

Hove: Punk Rock Ivy (54); trainer Stuart Maplesden; owners Mr M Christelow & Stuart Maplesden

Monmore: Homerun Hound (58); trainer Craig Marston; owner Mr D Cartwright

Most Graded Wins 2025

Romford: Bear Essentials (15 wins); trainer David Mullins; owner David Mullins

Hove: Clairkeith Santi (16); trainer Carl Gardiner, owners Mr R Lynn & Ms G Woodroofe

Monmore: Drumdoit Murphy/Bloos Ladysandra (15); trainer Brian Thompson, respective owners The Gafa Syndicate and Mr C Bloor

