Buddy back to winning ways

BALLYMAC BUDDY bounced back to winning ways for trainer Ted Soppitt when setting the standard in Friday’s heats of the Arc 450 at Sunderland.

One of two winners on the night for the Newcastle trainer who also struck with Sunnyside Jayden (15.86sec, going normal for all) in a 261m one-off, the recent Northern Flat semi-finalist made all in the third eliminator in a slick 27.16sec.

That was four spots quicker than the 27.20sec first-heat win for Stuart Tighe’s Brickhill Tamika, while Tom Heilbron’s Droopys Link proved too strong for his heat-two rivals in 27.26sec to qualify for Friday’s showdown over the 450m course.

Jimmy Fenwick won the other open on the card courtesy of progressive youngster Elegant Shadow, who completed a Sunderland double with a 27.47sec winning effort.

Trap Draw

Arc 450 final: 1 Brickhill Tamika, 2 Bramble Elvis, 3 Links Jester, 4 Ballymac Buddy, 5 Amber Dollar (m), 6 Droopys Link (w).

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