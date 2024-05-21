'This room tonight represents the very best of this industry' - Nick Luck among TBA National Hunt Breeders' Awards winners

Nick Luck was awarded the prestigious Queen Mother’s Silver Salver at the tenth TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards, sponsored by Goffs, on Monday evening.

The broadcaster and breeder, also a member of the TBA’s National Hunt committee, has steered the rudder of the evening since its inception in 2015, while his other TBA-related activities included Bangor-on-Dee's National Hunt Stars of Tomorrow Foal Sale, which took place from 2013-18.

Also a member of the Aintree race committee, as well as host of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he is additionally a breeder, and his latest winner, Run For Harry, struck at Kilbeggan on Friday evening.

Luck also purchased the Terimon mare Grainne Ni Maille at Doncaster in 2014 for his late mother, Maggie, who subsequently bred last season's Charlie Hall Chase winner Gentlemansgame. The grey was bred in partnership with Yorton Farm.

Luck said: "I was absolutely not expecting that, and I’m bowled over. Thank you to all of you for your support. I'm very privileged to work in this industry – I love all parts of it and thanks to a very supportive family am allowed to keep doing it.

"This room tonight represents the very best of this industry. We have heard from people who have bought horses for relatively little money and have ploughed good money after bad for generation after generation in the hope that one day one of these wilting flowers will bloom into a magnificent rose and it’s happened to so many people.

"We’ve heard such inspiring stories here this evening and, as a broadcaster, I'm just lucky to communicate these stories to what we hope will be an ever-growing audience."

The winners at the 2024 TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards

TBA National Hunt Committee chairman Simon Cox said: "The National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening is a key event within the National Hunt breeding community and last night provided us with some wonderful and inspiring stories.

"As ever, these awards have been hosted superbly by Nick Luck since inception and we were delighted to present him with the Queen Mother’s Silver Salver. Each year, Nick flies back from covering the Preakness for this event, and we are grateful to him for steering and ensuring the continued success of the awards each year, and his ongoing commitment to promoting National Hunt breeding on a global scale.

"Not only did we celebrate this year’s winners and the shortlisted candidates, but yesterday’s awards also looked back at the successes British breeders had achieved over the past nine years – among them Cue Card, Thistlecrack and Honeysuckle.

"Success breeds success and with improved British-bred National Hunt foal crops coming through, British breeders’ successes will be even greater and equally celebrated.

"Finally, thanks to Goffs, for its continued support of the event, to Nick Luck for hosting, Alne Park Stud for the champagne reception and to each of the evening’s sponsors, whose support is greatly valued and appreciated."

Overbury Stud resident Schiaparelli landed a fourth successive Horse & Hound Cup, which is awarded to the stallion who has the most individual chase winners during the season. His daughter, Marsh Wren, a Listed winner last season and third in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, was crowned leading Chase Mare.

Schiaparelli: captured the Horse & Hound Cup for the fourth successive year at the TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards Credit: Overbury Stud

Schiaparelli's former studmate, the legendary Kayf Tara, was represented by Romeo Coolio and Edwardstone, winners of the Overbury Stud Trophy for leading NHF performer and Leading Chaser titles respectively.

Will Kinsey of Peel Bloodstock and Yorton's David Futter were awarded the Mickley Stud Trophy for leading Novice Hurdler, having bred the Grade 1-placed High Class Hero, while the Whitbread Silver Salver, awarded to the leading active British-based stallion by prize-money, saw Passing Glance take top honours. His son, Strong Leader, claimed the Liverpool Hurdle last season and took the Leading Hurdle award at this event.

Embassy Gardens was crowned the leading Novice Chaser, while Casa No Mento claimed the leading Novice Hurdle Mare accolade. Paul Sandy, breeder of the high-class Luccia, took the Yorton Trophy for leading Hurdler Mare.

Kevin and Anne Glastonbury took home the Special Achievement Award, having bred some smart sorts with a small number of mares, namely dual winner and Listed-placed Lunar Discovery.

The Dudgeon Cup, awarded for National Hunt Broodmare of the Year, was collected by Jane Makin, who bred You Wear It Well, Answer To Kayf and Audacious Annie, out of Annie’s Answer with her late husband Reg.

