Racing Post Bloodstock among brand partners for tenth edition of the Goffs London Sale

Goffs will celebrate ten years of the London Sale in partnership with luxury fintech company Privat 3 Money and supporting brands including Racing Post Bloodstock.

Taking place on the eve of Royal Ascot, Monday, June 17, at Kensington Palace Gardens, Privat 3 Money returns as title partner for the third consecutive year. Other supporting brands aside from Racing Post Bloodstock include Ascot racecourse, Château Leoube, Ampito Group, the International Yacht Company (IYC) and Hofmeister.

Privat 3 Money first partnered with Goffs in 2022, when Derby runner up Hoo Ya Mal sold for a session-topping £1,200,000, while last year the Group-winning two-year-old Givemethebeatboys headlined trade at £1,100,000.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "We are delighted to continue our valued relationship with Reda Bedjaoui and his team at Privat 3 Money. Privat 3 offer expertise and innovation in a traditional market which very much aligns with Goffs, and the natural synergy between P3’s clientele and the international racing community who attend the London Sale make this the ideal partnership."

Reda Bedjaoui, founder and CEO of Privat 3 Money, added: "We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the Goffs London Sale for the third consecutive year, an event we are proud to support. Goffs and Privat 3 Money both uphold a commitment to excellence and cater to a distinguished clientele, making our continued collaboration a perfect fit. Here’s to another successful year!"

Initial entries for this year’s sale will be announced in the coming days. Those wishing to nominate for the sale should contact Nick Nugent, Joey Cullen or Tadhg Dooley at Goffs.

