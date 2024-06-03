Listed winner and Prix de Diane entry Fun With Flags out to make a big bang at Arqana pop-up sale

Stakes winner and Prix de Diane entry Fun With Flags will be sold at an Arqana pop-up sale next Monday.

The daughter of Zoffany was a winner at two and has struck in three of her four starts, including the Listed Prix Rose de Mai at Saint-Cloud in March. She was also second in the Group 3 Prix Cleopatre at the same track in April.

A graduate of the Goffs Orby and Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale, she is out of the Galileo mare Marie Celeste, a sister to Listed winner and black-type producer Gemstone.

Marie Celeste is also related to Jebel Hatta third Ursa Minor and hails from the family of Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Bachelor Duke and Irish St Leger scorer Sonnyboyliston.

The sale takes place from 4-5pm local time (3-4pm BST), with registration already open at arqanaonline.com

