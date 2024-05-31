Classy catalogue unveiled for the Tattersalls Online June Sale

Just over 50 breeze-up horses feature among 140 lots for the Tattersalls Online June Sale, an event which takes place next Wednesday and Thursday.

As well as the 51 two-year-olds, the sale also features 71 Flat and National Hunt horses in and out of training, eight broodmares, five point-to-pointers, four stores and a yearling.

Sires represented by breezers include Ardad, Cotai Glory, Dandy Man, Earthlight, Kameko, Kodi Bear, Phoenix Of Spain, Profitable and Ulysses. The horses breezed prior to the sale at Chelmsford and Dundalk racecourses, with the footage and timings all available on the Tattersalls Online website.

Among the horses in training is Gordon Elliott's smart Vina Ardanza, a Califet gelding who was third to Jonbon and El Fabiolo in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. Another highlight is Roger Varian's Dragon Icon, a dual winning Lope De Vega brother to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Aunt Pearl.

Dragon Icon: winning brother to Aunt Pearl features among the Tattersalls Online June Sale entries Credit: Andrew Redington

Baroda Stud's five-strong draft includes Respectful, a half-brother to Group 3 winner Doctor Geoff and Group-2 placed Show Respect, as well as an unraced daughter of Galileo and Group 3 winner and dual Group 1-placed Wind Chimes. Donnacha O’Brien’s Bawnmore Stables present lots including Huxley, a three-year-old Galileo half-brother to Cloth Of Stars.

The pointers include Cormac Doyle’s Kiara Du Mazet, third in the four-year-old mares' maiden on only her second start at Inchydony last Sunday. Patrick Turley's Kingsfield Stud consigns Myleno, a six-year-old son of Martaline who is a winner of two points, most recently at Taylorstown the previous weekend.

The broodmares on offer include Barton Sales' Chamber Maid, a Nathaniel sibling to Group 2 performers The Happy Prince and Ziegfield, offered in foal to the exciting Earthlight. Culworth Grounds Farm will offer Inca Queen, a half-sister to Jebel Ali Mile winner Fanaar, who is in foal to resident stallion El Caballo. Mares are also offered in foal to King Of Change and Lope Y Fernandez.

Details of all lots as well as consignor contact information can be found on the Tattersalls Online website at www.tattersallsonline.com . Prospective buyers are requested to join the sale ahead of the start of bidding from midday next Wednesday.

