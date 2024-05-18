'When he gets them in foal, he's capable of getting very good ones' - how Darley and breeders are making the most of Farhh
The twin peaks of racecourse success and sales ring appeal are the heights that a stallion must scale in order to be successful and Farhh, who stands at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud, has certainly climbed both of those mountains.
Successful in the Lockinge and Champion Stakes as a five-year-old, the son of Pivotal has a strike-rate in black-type events that would be the envy of many others and, with a number of young sons at stud in Ireland and Britain including the Classic-placed pair of Dee Ex Bee and King Of Change, who won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, as well as Group 3-winning sprinter Far Above, he is establishing an offshoot of that sireline.
It's easy to forget that Farhh could have six or seven Group 1 wins on his CV, having been placed behind Frankel, Nathaniel and So You Think in races including the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Eclipse and Juddmonte International as a four-year-old.
