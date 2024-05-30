Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 LingfieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:20 LingfieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

Can Ezeliya or Ancient Wisdom do the business for Dubawi on a stage where he has yet to prove leading man?

Kitty Trice looks back at the Darley sire's runners in the Epsom Classics

Dubawi: Darley's champion stallion is an undoubted phenomenon but has yet to sire a Derby or Oaks winner
Dubawi: Darley's champion stallion is an undoubted phenomenon but has yet to sire a Derby or Oaks winnerCredit: Edward Whitaker

Darley's kingpin stallion and 2022 champion sire Dubawi has definitely one notable omission on an otherwise brilliant CV – a Classic winner around Epsom. 

Only through misfortune is he not going into Saturday's Derby with a really strong hand, Hidden Law having suffered that sad fatal injury just moments after romping away with the Chester Vase, and unchallenged Sandown Classic Trial winner Arabian Crown on the sidelines after a setback. However, in Futurity Trophy winner and Dante runner-up Ancient Wisdom he still has a leading candidate, while Dante fifth God's Window provides outsider back-up.

He is also two-handed in Friday's Oaks, through strong fancy Ezeliya, winner of the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes on her reappearance, and last season's Oh So Sharp Stakes winner Dance Sequence, who might do better than she managed in the 1,000 Guineas hiked up in trip. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

inNews

iconCopy
more inNews
more inNews