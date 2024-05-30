Can Ezeliya or Ancient Wisdom do the business for Dubawi on a stage where he has yet to prove leading man?

Darley's kingpin stallion and 2022 champion sire Dubawi has definitely one notable omission on an otherwise brilliant CV – a Classic winner around Epsom.

Only through misfortune is he not going into Saturday's Derby with a really strong hand, Hidden Law having suffered that sad fatal injury just moments after romping away with the Chester Vase, and unchallenged Sandown Classic Trial winner Arabian Crown on the sidelines after a setback. However, in Futurity Trophy winner and Dante runner-up Ancient Wisdom he still has a leading candidate, while Dante fifth God's Window provides outsider back-up.

He is also two-handed in Friday's Oaks, through strong fancy Ezeliya, winner of the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes on her reappearance, and last season's Oh So Sharp Stakes winner Dance Sequence, who might do better than she managed in the 1,000 Guineas hiked up in trip.