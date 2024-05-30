Can Ezeliya or Ancient Wisdom do the business for Dubawi on a stage where he has yet to prove leading man?
Kitty Trice looks back at the Darley sire's runners in the Epsom Classics
Darley's kingpin stallion and 2022 champion sire Dubawi has definitely one notable omission on an otherwise brilliant CV – a Classic winner around Epsom.
Only through misfortune is he not going into Saturday's Derby with a really strong hand, Hidden Law having suffered that sad fatal injury just moments after romping away with the Chester Vase, and unchallenged Sandown Classic Trial winner Arabian Crown on the sidelines after a setback. However, in Futurity Trophy winner and Dante runner-up Ancient Wisdom he still has a leading candidate, while Dante fifth God's Window provides outsider back-up.
He is also two-handed in Friday's Oaks, through strong fancy Ezeliya, winner of the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes on her reappearance, and last season's Oh So Sharp Stakes winner Dance Sequence, who might do better than she managed in the 1,000 Guineas hiked up in trip.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inNews
- Wimbledon Hawkeye serves up a first winner for Kameko
- Bob on a Mission to bring cheer to Windmill View Stud
- 'The best of Telescope's runners seem to have been developed in Ireland' - logic behind Shade Oak's draft at Tattersalls Ireland
- 'We think they're a couple of special mares' - Tattersalls Ireland team looks forward to select PTP & HIT sale
- Tara Stud's Grade 1 winner River Boyne off the mark as Tequila Rose strikes at Brighton
- Wimbledon Hawkeye serves up a first winner for Kameko
- Bob on a Mission to bring cheer to Windmill View Stud
- 'The best of Telescope's runners seem to have been developed in Ireland' - logic behind Shade Oak's draft at Tattersalls Ireland
- 'We think they're a couple of special mares' - Tattersalls Ireland team looks forward to select PTP & HIT sale
- Tara Stud's Grade 1 winner River Boyne off the mark as Tequila Rose strikes at Brighton