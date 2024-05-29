Wimbledon Hawkeye serves up a first winner for Kameko

The Gredley family had a pleasant boost in the countdown to Ambiente Friendly's bid for glory in this weekend's Betfred Derby while first-season sire Kameko was also rewarded with his maiden winner as Wimbledon Hawkeye aced his rivals at Kempton on Wednesday night.

It seemed an appropriate name, just as the French Open gets under way and the lawns of the British tennis season are about to come into use, with Wimbledon Hawkeye certainly not looking green as he knuckled down well under Callum Shepherd to finish a neck in front after a battle with well-bred Blue Point colt Ingot.

The James Owen-trained juvenile was making his mark for his Classic-winning sire, who had fielded nine previous individual runners around Europe, and went off at a handsome 28-1 in the 7f Unibet Interactive Novice Stakes.

He comes from a recognisably speedy and capable family bred by the Gredleys’ Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs as he is the first foal of a half-sister to James Garfield, the Mill Reef and Greenham Stakes winner who became a stallion.

Wimbledon Hawkeye’s dam is Eva Maria, a mare by Sea The Stars who won three times for Richard Fahey.

Kameko, who won the Futurity Trophy at two followed by a triumph in the 2,000 Guineas for Andrew Balding and Qatar Racing, moved to Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire, where he has been standing for £15,000 this season.

Goffs London Sale

Read next:

'I loved him in his point-to-point' - €180,000 sale-topper off to Willie Mullins