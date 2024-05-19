Former Premier League player Ben Turner has more goals in store with star mare Marsh Wren and his syndicate

Ben Turner has experienced the ups and downs of sporting life through his career as a footballer, but for the Far Bihoue Partnership which he runs, there have been way more highs than lows when it comes to their star mare Marsh Wren.

The Stuart Edmunds-trained eight-year-old has never failed to complete in her 14-start career, winning eight times, and has been shortlisted for Monday's Midnight Legend Trophy for leading chase mare at the TBA's National Hunt Breeders' Awards evening.

Turner, who now coaches at non-league Woking, has a season in the Premier League with Cardiff to look back on from a successful but injury-plagued career as a defender, which also included playing for England at Under-19 level. Coventry, Burton and Notts County were among his other clubs.