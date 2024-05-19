Former Premier League player Ben Turner has more goals in store with star mare Marsh Wren and his syndicate
Ben Turner has experienced the ups and downs of sporting life through his career as a footballer, but for the Far Bihoue Partnership which he runs, there have been way more highs than lows when it comes to their star mare Marsh Wren.
The Stuart Edmunds-trained eight-year-old has never failed to complete in her 14-start career, winning eight times, and has been shortlisted for Monday's Midnight Legend Trophy for leading chase mare at the TBA's National Hunt Breeders' Awards evening.
Turner, who now coaches at non-league Woking, has a season in the Premier League with Cardiff to look back on from a successful but injury-plagued career as a defender, which also included playing for England at Under-19 level. Coventry, Burton and Notts County were among his other clubs.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inFeatures
- 'When he gets them in foal, he's capable of getting very good ones' - how Darley and breeders are making the most of Farhh
- 'I like looking at stats and they definitely figure in my mating plans' - Hanshen Tham on his recent run of success
- 'It's been quite organic because I'd been part of a high quality stable' - presenter Lizzie Jelfs talks bloodstock
- 'Winning with her gave me the same kick as a Group 1' - all aboard for season two of the Arqana Series
- 99 not out - assessing the candidates to be Galileo's 100th top-flight winner
- 'When he gets them in foal, he's capable of getting very good ones' - how Darley and breeders are making the most of Farhh
- 'I like looking at stats and they definitely figure in my mating plans' - Hanshen Tham on his recent run of success
- 'It's been quite organic because I'd been part of a high quality stable' - presenter Lizzie Jelfs talks bloodstock
- 'Winning with her gave me the same kick as a Group 1' - all aboard for season two of the Arqana Series
- 99 not out - assessing the candidates to be Galileo's 100th top-flight winner