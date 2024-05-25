Boozy breeders, a marathon sale and a deadline disaster on a Luckless visit to Doncaster

Monday, May 20

Hollywood has the Oscars, in literature there’s the Booker Prize and football has the Ballon d’Or. For those involved in British jumps breeding, their gala evening comes at the TBA’s National Hunt Breeding Awards.

The event has become part of the fabric of Doncaster’s Spring Sale week since its inauguration ten years ago. And rightly so given it celebrates the best of the British industry. There’s also the small matter of the renowned post-awards shindig. What happens in Doncaster, stays in Doncaster. Most of the time.