Agria announces partnership with RoR to promote versatility of former racehorses

Agria and Retraining of Racehorses have announced a new partnership to promote the versatility of former racehorses and celebrate their achievements in their post-racing careers.

Agria, a provider of lifetime equine insurance, is to support a number of initiatives including a special prize bundle for the top-placed RoR in the Agria Lifetime Equine BE100 League series.

Any Agria insurance policy purchased through RoR’s affiliate links will result in a small percentage being received by RoR to allow them to continue safeguarding the wellbeing of former racehorses.

The partnership will launch on the Sunday of Hickstead’s Derby meeting (June 20-23) with a champagne reception at Agria’s stand, to which all attending RoR owners and riders are invited.

Agria supports a range of projects and equine charities and has long celebrated the contribution made by horses and ponies of all types to their owners through its established Horse of a Lifetime campaign.

Working with RoR to help former racehorses in second careers is a cause Agria said it is delighted to support, and a further example of the firm’s wide-ranging involvement in horse welfare.

“We are huge fans of the thoroughbred, which is our second most insured breed in the UK, and I know from personal experience how talented and versatile a former racehorse can be,” said Agria UK’s chief executive Vicki Wentworth, who herself owns and plans to compete a former racehorse.

“We’re proud to work with RoR because any initiative that helps promote, guide and smooth the transition of these marvellous horses to appropriate second homes is so important and valuable, not least for horse sport’s social licence.”

Rupert Arnold, executive consultant to RoR, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Agria, who provide an innovative approach to horse insurance and whose focus on equine welfare closely aligns with our mission to safeguard the wellbeing of all former racehorses.

“We are excited about the opportunities to deliver this message together and to have their ongoing support.”

Read this next:

'I showed him to Willie and he loved him as well' - Mullins and Kirk find what they're looking for in Joshua Tree sale-topper