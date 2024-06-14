Blow for Paul Nicholls with leading owner Chris Giles to sell horses including Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay

Leading owner Chris Giles will hold a dispersal of nine horses in training and a broodmare at the Goffs UK Summer Sale in Doncaster on July 22-23, including Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay.

Most of the horses being sold are trained by Paul Nicholls, and they also include promising unbeaten bumper winner Regent's Stroll and last season's Elite Hurdle winner Rubaud.

Formerly the August Sale, the auction has changed dates this year, and thus its name, to coincide with the summer National Hunt racing break.

Giles's famous pink and purple silks have been carried to victory by a plethora of top-class horses in some of the most coveted races. In addition to last year's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay, Giles has had multiple Grade 1 winner Zarkandar, dual King George VI Chase and Aintree Bowl winner Silviniaco Conti, and more recently stars like Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen.

Giles, who has owned the winners of more than 20 Group/Grade 1 races, has a young family and increased work commitments domestically and abroad, and less time to devote to racing and his horses, according to a press release from Goffs on Friday.

Chris Giles (left) and Paul Nicholls celebrate one of their regular big wins Credit: Edward Whitaker

As a result, he will be taking a break from ownership and is offering a dispersal of his stock, though it is said he hopes to return to racing in the future. The Doncaster Summer Sale will feature his quality dispersal of ten horses, all of whom will be offered by Mill House Stud. The draft features:

Regent's Stroll (five-year-old gelding by Walk In The Park): a £175,000 purchase at the Spring Store Sale, he is unbeaten in two bumpers for Nicholls, his latest in the £100,000 Goffs Spring Sale Bumper at Newbury, where he won by five lengths

Stay Away Fay (7yo g by Shantou): the winner of four of his nine starts for Nicholls, with his most notable victory coming in last year’s Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. He also won his first two starts over fences this season, including the Grade 2 Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown

Rubaud (6yo g by Air Chief Marshal): the winner of six starts over hurdles for Nicholls including the Grade 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr and the Grade 2 Elite Hurdle at Wincanton

Byzantium (4yo g by Magneticjim): winner of a bumper on his debut in France before finishing second on his hurdles bow for Nicholls at Taunton

Jackpot D'Athou (5yo g by Doctor Dino): the winner of two of his four starts over hurdles for Nicholls, his most recent coming at Taunton

Jetronic (5yo g by Reliable Man): a winner over hurdles and fences for Nicholls, with his most recent victory coming at Plumpton

Histrionic (5yo g by Walk In The Park): winner of an Irish point-to-point before placing third in his bumper debut for Nicholls at Newbury

Oak Grove (5yo g by Soldier Of Fortune): winner of an Irish point-to-point before placing second on his most recent bumper for Fergal O’Brien at Wetherby

Rocket Scientist (4yo g by Blue Bresil): unraced and out of Potters Den, a half-sister to the Listed winner and Grade 1-placed Polly Peachum and from the family of Denman

Jenny Wyse (6yo m by Flemensfirth): sold in foal to Cracksman with a Walk In The Park filly foal at foot. She is out of the King’s Theatre mare Morning Edition, a sister to the Grade 3 winner and Grade 2-placed Morning Run, and a half-sister to the Listed winner and Grade 3 placed Morning Supreme

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “We would like to thank Chris for entrusting us with this top-class draft of horses. This is a fascinating collection of young and proven National Hunt performers, headed by the Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay and the hugely exciting Regent’s Stroll.

"I was at Newbury when Regent's Stroll won the £100,000 Goffs Spring Sale Bumper; he showed he has an abundance of ability to match his good looks and he has a hugely exciting career in front of him over hurdles and fences.

“Grade 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Rubaud is also a notable highlight in a draft which is sure to prove popular come the sale in July. The catalogue, for which entries are still open, will be available from July 9.”

