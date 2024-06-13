Racing Welfare seeking community engagement officer to work with stud and breeding community

Racing Welfare, the racing industry’s human welfare charity, is looking to appoint someone with experience of the thoroughbred stud and breeding industry to drive forward a community engagement programme for the sector.

The post of community engagement officer will see the successful candidate working closely with the stud and breeding sector to raise awareness of, and promote, Racing Welfare’s wellbeing support services.

The initiative is part of a three-year project made possible by funding from the Gerald Leigh Charitable Trust.

Leigh was a prominent owner-breeder based at Eydon Hall Farm, Northamptonshire, and the Gerald Leigh Charitable Trust, which was established in 1974, makes regular donations to causes including the bloodstock industry, medical research and education.

Work already done as part of the project includes the completion of the ‘Awareness of Racing Welfare in the Stud and Breeding Sector: Survey Report’, which gauges the level of awareness of Racing Welfare services in the stud and breeding sector, as well as determining the type of support required.

The successful applicant will get the opportunity to drive forward plans made as part of the work already undertaken.

While successful in reaching out across the racing industry to provide support, Racing Welfare reports that the stud and breeding division is well behind others when it comes to utilising help available.

Data shows that in 2022 the stud and breeding sector made up only 5.7 per cent of the people supported by Racing Welfare – the post of community engagement officer seeks to redress the imbalance.

Chloe Martin, Racing Welfare’s head of community engagement, said: “This is a really exciting time to be joining the Racing Welfare team to help make a difference to the way the workforce of the thoroughbred stud and breeding industry accesses support.

“The work we have undertaken already has given us greater insight into the challenges this sector faces, as well as recommendations on how to improve engagement and access.

“We’re looking for someone who is an all-round ‘people person’ to take this work forward. Someone who has experience of attending bloodstock sales and events, and possesses the ability to network and maximise opportunities to engage with a variety of stakeholders.

“Experience of the thoroughbred stud and breeding sector and a passion for improving access to support services is essential for this role – so much so that we’re encouraging applications from those who feel they have the sector experience but may not meet all the requirements of the person specification, as training and support will be offered to the right individual.”

The role is a full-time position for a two-year fixed term, with the closing date for applications this Monday.

For more information or to apply, visit racingwelfare.co.uk/work-for-racing-welfare/

