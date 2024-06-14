Manila Thriller stings like a bee at Chester for Rumble Inthejungle

Molecomb winner and Middle Park third Rumble Inthejungle is off the mark as a sire as Manila Thriller landed a knockout blow on the line at Chester for Jack Channon and Connor Beasley.

Showing the benefit of her previous run, the half-sister to Group 3 Park Express Stakes winner and Irish 1,000 Guineas fourth Czabo was racing in the colours of Richard Kent and partners and showed marked improvement from her debut effort at Windsor in late May.

Bred by Stoneham Park Stud, the cleverly named Manila Thriller is a half-sister to two winners by Sixties Icon, including Czabo, who were both trained by Mick Channon and their dam Fiumicino was second in the Listed Masaka Stakes.

Fiumicino is by Danehill Dancer and is a great-granddaughter of Irish St Leger heroine Dark Lomond.

Manila Thriller is inbred 4x3 to Danehill and 5x5 to Dark Lomond's sire Lomond.

She is one of just four runners from the first crop of her sire, who won a Salisbury novice on his debut and was then fourth in the Norfolk Stakes before going on to Group-race success for Richard Spencer and Phil Cunningham's Rebel Racing at Goodwood. Disappointing behind Soldier's Call in the Flying Childers, he then bounced back to be third to Ten Sovereigns in the Middle Park.

His best result as a three-year-old was when fourth in the Group 2 King George Stakes, back at Goodwood.

Bred by Patrick Gleeson, who sold him through Acorn Stud for £70,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale to Bobby O'Ryan, he is from the first crop of Rathasker Stud's Bungle Inthejungle, himself a Molecomb winner. The son of Exceed And Excel is a source of pace and precocity and is the sire of four further Group winners; Nunthorpe heroine Winter Power, Living In The Past and Givemethebeatboys, who could run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Rumble Inthejungle has a year-older half-brother by Elzaam, Great Prospector, who was third in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes. They are out of Guana, an unraced Dark Angel half-sister to Layla Jamil, dam of Dark Angel's Group 2 Superlative Stakes winner and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and National Stakes third Birchwood.

Second dam Guana Bay was also unraced and she is a Cadeaux Genereux half-sister to the Group 2-winning sprinters Prince Sabo and Millyant, who also won the Molecomb and is the dam of dual Prix du Petit Couvert winner Mirza.

Rumble Inthejungle was retired to Norman Court Stud in Wiltshire, where he stands currently at a fee of £3,500.

