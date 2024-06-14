First winner comes at Goodwood for Royal Ascot hero Circus Maximus

Kirsten Rausing's homebred filly Alerta Maxima is the first winner for former Coolmore sire and multiple Group 1-winning miler Circus Maximus with her victory in the opening contest at Goodwood on Friday.

Trained by Marcus Tregoning, she was having her second start over the six-furlong course at Goodwood and won by a length from Mollie Foster, with Mapledurham a nose behind her in third.

Alerta Maxima is the fourth runner and fourth winner for her dam Alamode, who was also trained by Tregoning and finished second in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes for her owner-breeder. Alamode is a Sir Percy half-sister to Alphabetique, dam of Italian Listed-placed filly Azul Bahia, by Profitable.

The pedigree is that of Rausing's iconic Alouette family; Alamode is a granddaughter of the dual Champion Stakes heroine Alborada, who was also successful in the Pretty Polly and Nassau Stakes and is an Alzao full-sister to triple German Group 1 winner Albanova.

As a broodmare Alborada is the dam of Australian Group 3 winner Algonuin and Alvarita, successful in the Listed Prix Petite Etoile. Her direct descendants include Group winners Shine So Bright, Alyssa and Alea Iacta and Listed winners Altesse, Albaflora, Aloe Vera, Aleas and Wyclif.

A son of Galileo, Circus Maximus was bred by the Niarchos family and is the only foal out of Duntle, who was first past the post in the Group 1 Matron Stakes of 2012 for David Wachman and the Niarchos family.

Bred on the outstanding Group 1 cross of Galileo and Danehill Dancer which has produced the likes of multiple Group 1 winners Minding, The Gurkha and Alice Springs, Circus Maximus won Group 1 mile contests at successive Royal Ascots; the St James's Palace Stakes and the Queen Anne Stakes, and won the Group 1 Prix du Moulin.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, he was also placed at the highest level in the Breeders' Cup Mile, Prix Jacques le Marois, Prix du Moulin and two editions of the Sussex Stakes.

He was retired to Coolmore at a fee of €20,000 for the 2021 breeding season and spent three northern hemisphere seasons at their Tipperary base. He shuttled to Windsor Park Stud in New Zealand and the decision was taken not to return him to Tipperary for the 2024 season.

Alerta Maxima is one of four runners from his first crop, with one other placed runner to date; Green Storm, who has been second and third in both of his starts for Charlie Johnston and Ahmad Al Shaikh.

