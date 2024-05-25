Sergei Prokofiev continues flying start with first Group winner at the Curragh

The team at Whitsbury Manor Stud looks to have composed another hit stallion symphony with first-season sire Sergei Prokofiev recording his second black-type winner in less than 48 hours.

Arizona Blaze's narrow success over Camille Pissarro at the Curragh in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes in honour of Theresa Marnane, was a milestone one for Sergei Prokofiev as it was the first Group race win by his offspring and came on the back of the victory of Enchanting Empress in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown on Thursday.

It was the third race of his career and second win for Arizona Blaze, who won the opening juvenile maiden of the Irish season at the Curragh back in March for Amo Racing and Giselle de Aguiar and was second to Whistlejacket in the Listed First Flier Stakes here earlier this month.

Stepping up to six furlongs for the first time, Arizona Blaze just held off the persistent challenge of Camille Pissarro and Ryan Moore to win by a head. The runner-up is a Wootton Bassett half-brother to Group 1 Commonwealth Cup winner and first-season sire Golden Horde, who stands at Sumbe's French base.

Arizona Blaze and David Egan (left) land the Marble Hill Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

The winner was bred by Andrew Bengough and partners out of the Equiano mare Liberisque, a winning daughter of Listed Finale Stakes winner Jane Austen. He is the third runner and winner out of the mare from the family of Group 1 winners Flag Of Honour and Houmayoun and sires Air Chief Marshal and Misu Bond.

He was sold as a foal at the Tattersalls December Sale for 36,000gns by Fittocks Stud to Amanda Skiffington and made £82,000 to Rodrigo Goncalves and Aguiar Bloodstock at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale, where he was consigned by Flash Conroy's Glenvale Stud.

His sire is from the final crop of the brilliant stallion Scat Daddy and made $1.1 million as a yearling. He was bred in Canada by Anderson Farms out of the Tapit mare Orchard Beach, a half-sister to Grade 3 Hollywood Juvenile Championship Stakes winner Necessary Evil, by Harlan's Holiday.

Sergei Prokofiev was trained by Aidan O'Brien and carried the purple and white silks of Derrick Smith to victory in the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes and Listed Rochestown Stakes at two, and as a three-year-old he won the Listed Cork Stakes. He was also third in the Coventry Stakes to Calyx.

He retired to Whitsbury Manor for the 2021 season at a fee of £6,500 and has been quick out of the blocks with his first runners. He is now the sire of six winners from 19 runners.

Goffs London Sale

More to read

Boozy breeders, a marathon sale and a deadline disaster on a Luckless visit to Doncaster