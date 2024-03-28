'For all the ability he has, I think his head is his greatest asset' - Slade Steel's first trainer on what makes him tick

A fortuitous set of circumstances led to Pierce Power finding – and falling in love with – a handsome son of Telescope at the delayed Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale in 2021.

The horse who came to be called Slade Steel and went on to win this year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle was not meant to be selling there, but had been ill before his intended date with the auctioneer at the Goffs UK Spring Sale that May. Covid-19, of course, wreaked havoc with the calendar that year and the Tattersalls Ireland sale took place in the August.

That was the second appearance in a sales ring for Slade Steel, his first resulting in him making €12,500 to Gerry Hogan from Ballincurrig House Stud as a foal at Goffs.

Power, a cousin of Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider Robbie and nephew of Con, says: "We bought him at Tattersalls Ireland, which was moved to that August due to Covid – he was meant to go to Doncaster and got sick there. Luckily he came back to Fairyhouse and was a late supplementary entry for that catalogue, so we managed to get him."

Slade Steel, now a dual Graded winner over hurdles for Henry de Bromhead and Robcour, having also won the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle, captured Power's imagination even as a raw unfurnished store.

Pierce Power: "He had a great head, great walk and great presence" Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

He recalls: "He was just one of those horses, he had a great head, great walk and great presence – he just stood out and was all class. He was 16.1 and a half or 16.2 hands, so he wasn't massive, but he was ideal for us because we wanted one who'd make into a four-year-old if we got a clear run with him."

Power did get a clear run with the Dena Merson-bred gelding, saddling him to win a Dawstown four-year-old point-to-point maiden in May 2022.

He says: "You needed to show him something only once and that was it, whether it was jumping a pole or hurdle or fence; he was a very intelligent horse. You can see that now with him as nothing fazes him, he takes everything in his stride.

"For all the ability he has, I think his head is his greatest asset. We always knew we had a nice horse on our hands. He only ever did what he had to do, no matter the sort of horses he was working with, he'd always get to the front and prick his ears and go, 'Yeah, I've done enough, now I can go home.'

"He was always looking after himself, but that's what good ones do, they save a little bit for themselves."

It was a true family affair that May day at Dawstown as Power's family owned Slade Steel through their Hook Head Syndicate. The two-length victory was celebrated that day with Merson, who was also in attendance.

Slade Steel: an excellent mind helped propel him to Supreme Novices' Hurdle success Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Power says: "There was a syndicate of six of my uncle, aunt and cousins who owned him when he won his point-to-point, while I was training him.

"Prior to that Robbie had ridden him in a bit of work at the Curragh and loved him. He then won his point and Robcour got involved. It's great they got involved as the Achesons are a lovely family and Henry is only 20 minutes from me."

Slade Steel's triumph at Cheltenham this month is still sinking in for Power, who is keeping his feet firmly on the ground and has point-to-points and the store sales to occupy him.

"It's one of those stories that if someone went and wrote it you'd think it was far-fetched," he said. "It wasn't certain whether he'd even be declared on the day [for his point-to-point] but everything fell into place; it was great for Dena to be there, it was great for my family being part of the horse.

"Who'd have thought you'd have gone from a maiden point at Dawstown on a bank holiday Monday to the horse winning the Supreme Novices' two years later?"

On his current prospects, Power adds: "We've got a couple of nice horses here to run in the spring and we'll be doing our best to find another Slade Steel. He was the stuff of dreams, really, but hopefully the dream will happen again."

Read more

'His pedigree is phenomenal and will drastically improve any mare' - behind the scenes at the National Stud

'It was surreal' - meet the bloodstock stalwart who rode an Irish Grand National winner