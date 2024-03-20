'His pedigree is phenomenal and will drastically improve any mare' - behind the scenes at the National Stud

This is one of the busiest periods in the breeding industry, with foalings gathering pace and the covering season under way.

There is no place where the creation of life is more evident than the National Stud. Acres of paddocks are filled with heavily pregnant mares, some grazing near to the nursery paddocks where the oldest foals are enjoying their first picks of grass.

We're greeted by two such bushy-tailed and bright-eyed foals, a colt by Sergei Prokofiev and a filly by Harry Angel. These foals represent a new and exciting era for the team at the National Stud, as does another, a chestnut with a big white blaze on her face. No guesses as to this filly's sire is – he resides here too and was one of the most popular racehorses of his generation.