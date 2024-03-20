Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
12:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
12:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock Big Read
premium

'His pedigree is phenomenal and will drastically improve any mare' - behind the scenes at the National Stud

Kitty Trice talks stallions and much more with the Newmarket operation's head of bloodstock Joe Bradley

Mutasaabeq: newcomer to the National Stud
Mutasaabeq: Shadwell-bred triple Group 2-winning miler is the newest member of the National Stud rosterCredit: Dominic James

This is one of the busiest periods in the breeding industry, with foalings gathering pace and the covering season under way. 

There is no place where the creation of life is more evident than the National Stud. Acres of paddocks are filled with heavily pregnant mares, some grazing near to the nursery paddocks where the oldest foals are enjoying their first picks of grass.  

We're greeted by two such bushy-tailed and bright-eyed foals, a colt by Sergei Prokofiev and a filly by Harry Angel. These foals represent a new and exciting era for the team at the National Stud, as does another, a chestnut with a big white blaze on her face. No guesses as to this filly's sire is – he resides here too and was one of the most popular racehorses of his generation. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 20 March 2024inBloodstock Big Read

Last updated 11:59, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBloodstock Big Read
more inBloodstock Big Read