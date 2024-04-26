'A once-in-a-lifetime horse' - brilliant international sire Fastnet Rock retired from stud duties

Coolmore Australia has announced the retirement of Fastnet Rock, one of the most celebrated stallions of the modern era and sire of a multitude of luminaries across the globe.

The 23-year-old son of Danehill was a top-class performer, winning the Oakleigh Plate and Lightning Stakes for trainer Paul Perry in the colours of Sue Magnier, seeing him claim the champion sprinter title of 2004-05.

His retirement to stud led to further honours and cemented his name and reputation, and he was to be crowned champion sire in Australia twice.

He is responsible for 43 individual winners at the highest level across both hemispheres, including Via Sistina, Fascinating Rock, Merchant Navy, One Master, Qualify, Sea Siren, Avantage, Atlantic Jewel and Mosheen.

Overall, his current career statistics stand at 193 stakes winners, 122 of those coming at Group or Graded level. Fastnet Rock spent many years shuttling between Coolmore's Irish and Australian bases.

Fastnet Rock on show at Coolmore Credit: Coolmore

He has also compiled a formidable record as a broodmare sire, with his daughters producing the likes of Santa Ana Lane, Russian Emperor, Warm Heart and last month's Golden Slipper winner Lady Of Camelot, among many top-class talents.

Coolmore’s Tom Magnier said: "Fastnet Rock has been a once-in-a-lifetime horse, and we are immensely grateful for the incredible journey he has taken us on. I hope he will enjoy a long and happy retirement here at Jerrys Plains.

"His legacy will endure for generations to come, and we look forward to seeing his influence continue to shape the future of the sport.

"His son Acrobat was the fastest two-year-old ever at Randwick over 1000m [five furlongs] and, if his first foals are anything to go by, we’ll be hearing a lot more about him in the future."

Read more

Accosted by the sales ring fashion police before one of the biggest buyers in the business gave me more than I bargained for