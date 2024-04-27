High quality Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale catalogue unveiled

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale is now online and features a number of siblings to black-type winners and performers.

Taking place on May 30, the auction will see 265 lots go under the hammer. They include progeny by Blue Bresil, Jeu St Eloi, Walk In The Park, Shirocco, Jet Away, Doctor Dino, Affinisea, Kingston Hill, Getaway, No Risk At All, Jack Hobbs, Mahler, Westerner, Soldier Of Fortune and Order Of St George.

Among the highlights this year are a Diamond Boy (lot 116) half-sister to dual Grade 3 winner Robin De Carlow, a Telescope (132) half-sister to Grade 2 winner Killala Quay and a Walk In The Park (117) gelding out of Grade 1 winner La Segnora.

Also among the entries are a Blue Bresil gelding (164) out of a half-sister to triple Grade 1 winner Go Native, a Harzand gelding (238) out of a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Roksana, a Doyen filly (191) out of a half-sister to Grade 1 winning novice chaser Kalashnikov, and a Vadamos gelding (209) out of a half-sister to Grade 1 winning novice chaser Dedigout.

Also featuring is a Poet's Word gelding (118) out of a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Weapon's Amnesty, a Maxios gelding (189) out of a half-sister to dual Grade 1 winner L’Ami Serge, a Success Days gelding (179) out of a half-sister to Cheltenham Festival winner Bob Olinger, and a Vadamos filly (227) out of a half-sister to dual Grade 1 winner The New One.

Graduates of the sale include Grade 1 winners Slade Steel and Jango Baie. The first-named gave Henry de Bromhead and Robcour with a memorable success in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and bids to follow up next week at Punchestown, while the Nicky Henderson-trained Jango Baie won the Tolworth Hurdle at Aintree.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "The profile of the May Store Sale has shot to prominence with the exploits of our Grade 1 graduates Slade Steel and Jango Baie. These results instil confidence in our clients that there is quality to be found at the opening store sale of the year.

"The catalogue has attracted the progeny of sires that are in demand by National Hunt purchasers, while also attracting a nice blend of well-related siblings and the progeny out of smart race mares."

All horses entered for the May Store Sale are eligible for the €100,000 Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper in 2025. The catalogue can be found here.

