'It's more about vindication for the mare' - Dena Merson's pride in Cheltenham Festival-bound Slade Steel
Kitty Trice chats to the breeder of the leading Supreme Novices' Hurdle fancy
Two decades or so of breeding could result in the ultimate thrill for Dena Merson: a Cheltenham Festival winner.
For so many within the sport, welcoming back a winner to the hallowed Prestbury Park winner's enclosure is something they can only dream about. But for Merson, who started her own executive coaching business after working in the City, as well as setting up the Simply Racing consultancy firm, it is a realistic goal.
Having dreamt about owning and breeding racehorses from an early age, she has bred a plausible festival winner in the Henry de Bromhead-trained Slade Steel, a single-figure price for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on Tuesday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 11 March 2024inFeatures
Last updated 14:15, 11 March 2024
- 'He could well have been primed for this target' - Racing Post Bloodstock's festival fancies revealed
- 'Our DNA are horses' - Morgan family celebrating a notable Gold Cup century
- 'The results are speaking for themselves' - fruitful year continuing for Valentine Bloodstock as first runners hit the track
- Find out the plans for Anapurna and company as Meon Valley Stud reveals 2024 matings for star mares
- Why 66-1 underestimates his chances - hunting for value in the first-season sires betting market
- 'He could well have been primed for this target' - Racing Post Bloodstock's festival fancies revealed
- 'Our DNA are horses' - Morgan family celebrating a notable Gold Cup century
- 'The results are speaking for themselves' - fruitful year continuing for Valentine Bloodstock as first runners hit the track
- Find out the plans for Anapurna and company as Meon Valley Stud reveals 2024 matings for star mares
- Why 66-1 underestimates his chances - hunting for value in the first-season sires betting market