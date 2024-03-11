'It's more about vindication for the mare' - Dena Merson's pride in Cheltenham Festival-bound Slade Steel

Two decades or so of breeding could result in the ultimate thrill for Dena Merson: a Cheltenham Festival winner.

For so many within the sport, welcoming back a winner to the hallowed Prestbury Park winner's enclosure is something they can only dream about. But for Merson, who started her own executive coaching business after working in the City, as well as setting up the Simply Racing consultancy firm, it is a realistic goal.

Having dreamt about owning and breeding racehorses from an early age, she has bred a plausible festival winner in the Henry de Bromhead-trained Slade Steel, a single-figure price for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle on Tuesday.