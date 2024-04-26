Accosted by the sales ring fashion police before one of the biggest buyers in the business gave me more than I bargained for

Tuesday, April 23

Having felt the wrath of the reporting gods for stepping back from the breezes at the Craven, I thought I should put my best foot forward for this week’s preview and get myself to Doncaster early. I hoped that getting among the action during the presale workouts would prove a source of inspiration.

However, my first encounter didn’t prove especially inspiring. As I got to the course crossing somewhere between the one- and two-furlong poles a local dog walker was remonstrating with the gate attendant.