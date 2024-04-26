Group 3 winner and Classic prospect Making Dreams to be offered by Arqana next Friday

This term's Prix Penelope winner and Classic prospect Making Dreams will be sold through Arqana Online's pop-up sale next Friday.

The daughter of Make Believe won three races at two, while on her return to action this season on Easter Monday she struck in the Saint-Cloud Group 3 by six lengths.

Trained by Karl Burke and owned by Nick Bradley Racing and Elaine Burke, the 33,000gns Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale purchase will be sold with an entry in the Prix Saint Alary on May 12, while she's also entered in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

Making Dreams, bred by the Morera Partnership, is out of the winning and stakes-placed Sweet Dream, an Oasis Dream half-sister to the Group-placed Tidespring, dam of British Champions Long Distance Cup victor Trawlerman, and fellow black-type winner Loveisthehigherlaw. They are in turn out of Sweet Stream, a winner of the Prix Vermeille and Park Hill Stakes.

