Well-related winners and placed performers feature at the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale

A number of winning Irish and British-trained point-to-pointers are set to headline the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale on Thursday, including those from some of the leading stables.

Taking place at the Tattersalls Cheltenham sale ring from 1pm, among the catalogued lots are 22 winning and placed four-year-old point-to-pointers, seven of whom won on debut, as well as 12 winning five-year-old point-to-pointers, including four winners on debut.

Potential highlights include Sam Curling's Giantsgrave (lot 18), a son of Walk In The Park out of a sister to the top-class Oscar Whisky who was second on his debut at Dromahane, and Sean Doyle's Curraghmore winner Moon Rocket (20), a Doyen gelding out of a sister to the smart Tully East.

Loughglynn: Grade 2 winner's Walk In The Park half-sister sells at the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Denis Murphy's Lets Mingle (30), a winner at Loughanmore on her debut and a Walk In The Park half-sister to Grade 2 novice hurdle scorer Loughglynn, also features in the 40-strong catalogue, along with Crossgales Stables' promising Ballinaboola scorer Two Fingers West (14), a Westerner mare from the family of Goliath Du Berlais and James Du Berlais.

Top-class sires represented include Affinisea, Authorized, Diamond Boy, Great Pretender, Kapgarde, Mahler, Shirocco, Soldier Of Fortune, Westerner and Yeats, while there are also relations to Bobs Worth, Cue Card, More Of That, Benefficient and Countrywide Flame in the sale.

Leading 2024 graduates from the sale include Grade 2 winners Brewin’upastorm, American Mike and Ash Tree Meadow – the last two Grade 1-entered at the upcoming Punchestown festival – and Chianti Classico, who won the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Horses will be available for viewing on Wednesday from 1pm and on Thursday morning from 8.30am. The catalogue can be seen here.

Read more

'I’d rather do four or five right than maybe eight or ten wrong' - Goffs-bound filly leads Gallagher's select squad

Hide The Evidence a first winner for Sands Of Mali with victory at Bordeaux Le Bouscat