Could this horse be the next Baaeed? | Tom Marquand joins What A Shout
Check in for Newbury and Newmarket tips with Dave Orton and Racing Post tipsters Robbie Wilders and Paul Kealy.
In this episode of What A Shout, we chat to top jockey Tom Marquand about an incredible 2022-23 campaign and what he's looking forward to this season.
