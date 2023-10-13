Racing Post logo
What A Shout

What A Shout: top trainer Charlie Appleby joins our York and Newmarket preview show

Check in for the best York and Newmarket weekend tips with Emma Spencer, Graeme Rodway, Paul Kealy and Betfred's Matt Hulmes.

In this episode of What A Shout sponsored by Betfred, we chat to top trainer Charlie Appleby about his incredible season and his runners this weekend.

Read this next:

2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict 

Published on 13 October 2023Last updated 16:00, 13 October 2023
