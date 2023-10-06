What A Shout: Newmarket and Ascot preview show with in-form trainer Ralph Beckett
Check in for the best Ascot and Newmarket weekend tips with Emma Spencer, Robbie Wilders and Tom Park.
In this episode of What A Shout sponsored by Betfred, we chat to top trainer Ralph Beckett about his incredible season and his runners this weekend.
Read this next:
2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
